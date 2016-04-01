Latest Posts
UMI Plus Smartphone – Most Important Features0
Smartphone industry has changed a lot since the Chinese companies become aggressive in creating affordable quality smartphones. Over the past years, the change can be noticed not
Best Android Phones below Rs. 5,000 March 2016 Price List0
Android smartphone under Rs. 5,000 are considered as low-end devices and are mostly preferred by the first time users or the customers for whom the budget matters. In the month of
Lava Launches Metal 24 Dual SIM feature phone with 1000mAh Battery for Rs. 20000
The Indian mobile handset company Lava has recently launched X50 Plus smartphone in this year and now they have come up with a new Metal series feature phone in India called Metal
Nubia Z11 & Nubia N1 Smartphones with Bezel-less Display to Launch in India on December 14th0
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer company ZTE has sent invites to media for an official announcement of launching two Nubia smartphones in India called Nubia Z11 and Nubia N1.
Lenovo Moto M Smartphone to Launch in India on December 13th0
The smartphone-based company Motorola Moto owned by Lenovo has sent the invites to media for an event in Mumbai on December 13th, where they would be announcing their new
Huawei Enjoy 6S Smartphone with 5″ HD Display & 3020mAh Battery Launched0
The Chinese multinational smartphone manufacturing company Huawei has launched its new Enjoy series smartphone in China called Enjoy 6s. It is the advanced version Enjoy 6 which
LG V20 Smartphone with Dual Rear Camera & Nougat 7.0 Launched at Rs. 54,9990
The South Korean multinational electronics company LG has launched its new flagship smartphone called LG V20 in India. It is the successor of the earlier launched LG V10
Doogee Y6 Max with 6.5″ FHD Display & 4300mAh Battery Launched at $1500
The Chinese-based smartphone company Doogee has launched a new Y series Smartphone called Doogee Y6 Max that comes with a large 6.5-inch display. The metal body design of the
OnePlus 3T Smartphone with 5.5″ Display & 3400mAh Battery Launched at 29,999 INR0
The Chinese smartphone making company Oneplus has launched a new smartphone called Oneplus 3T. It is the successor of Oneplus 3 smartphone which was previously launched in this
Gionee GN5005 with 5″ HD Display & Massive 4,000mAh Battery Listed Online0
The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Gionee will be working on a new smartphone that is spotted on TEENA with a model number Gionee GN5005. Previously, the another
Philips Xenium X818 Smartphone with 3900mAh Battery Launched0
The Dutch technology company, Philips has recently launched a smartphone called Xenium V377 in Russia with decanting specification in it. Now this company has come up with its new
Intex Aqua E4 with 4″ WVGA Display & 1800mAh Battery Launched at 3,333 INR0
The Indian smartphone manufacturing company, Intex has previously launched the Intex Aqua Power M smartphone which is priced at Rs. 4,800. Now, the Intex has unveiled their new
OPPO A57 Smartphone with 5.2″ HD IPS Display & Fingerprint Sensor Launched0
The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company has launched its new mid-range smartphone in China called Oppo A57. The metal Unibody design of Oppo A57 looks quite similar as Oppo
LYF Wind 7i with 5.0″ HD Display & Snapdragon 210 SoC Launched at Rs. 4,9990
The Indian Smartphone company LYF launched new Wind series smartphone called LYF Wind 7i. In the recent days, this company launched LYF Flame 8 and LYF F1 smartphone with decent
Thuraya XT Pro Dual Satellite Phone with Dual Mode & Dual SIM Launched0
Thuraya is the well-known company for designing a Satellite phones that have now come up with their new world's first Dual Mode, Dual SIM phone which is so called Thuraya XT Pro
Umi Launches Plus E Smartphone with Helio P20 SoC & 6GB0
Umi Launched their new smartphone called Umi Plus E. In the recent days this brand has launched Umi Diamond, Umi Diamond X and Umi Plus with decent specifications at an affordable
Hyve Pryme with 5.7″ Display & 4GB of RAM Launched at Rs. 17,9990
Hyve, the Indian startup company, has launched their new Flagship smartphone called Hyve Pryme. In the recent days, the company has launched Hyve Storm and Hyve Buzz both of them
Blu Announces Studio XL 2 Smartphone with 6″ Display & 2GB of RAM0
Blu, the US-based smartphone company had recently launched Blu Studio G Max smartphone with decent specifications at an affordable price. Now, this brand has come up with a new
