10.or E Smartphone with Android 7.1.2 Nougat & Fingerprint Sensor Launched

A new brand forayed into the Indian market and unveiled a new device which is developed by Huaqin Technology. It is called as 10.or E which is exclusively available via Amazon India and is offering a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for 2GB model and Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB variant. This new phone will be available Aim Gold and Beyond Black color options. It comes powered by an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system out of the box which also promises to release Android 8.0 Oreo update very soon. This new phone is providing a fingerprint sensor located on the rear side for unlocking a device in just 0.2 seconds.



Speaking on occasion, Jeffrey Liu. Key Account Director. Huaqin Technology, said, “India is a large market for smartphones, 10.or is a great buy for those looking for great features and reliable performance at an attractive price. We learnt a lot from Amazon’s customer insights. This product has been designed and developed specifically for India. With world-class design, features and functionality, we are confident this product will resonate well with customers in India. We will work towards bringing more innovations to the market soon.”



The 10.or E phone flaunts a 5.5-inch IPS 2.5D display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is providing a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, it comes packed with Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 graphics, which delivers great graphical user experience. It has a dual SIM phone carried by a 4G LTE network and is fueled by a 4,000mAh capacity battery which gives two days of battery juice for the consumer.

This new phone is available in two storage options such as 16GB & 32GB variants that are packed with a 2GB of RAM & 3GB RAM respectively. Additionally, this phone supports an external memory via microSD card slot up to 128GB. Regarding the camera, this phone sports a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and offers a 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash. It is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS navigation support, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack and more.