360 Vizza with 5.5-inch Display & 4020mAh Battery Launched For 899 Yuan

Chinese handset maker Qihoo 360 unveiled 360 N5s device in China back in May 2017 at a price tag of 1699 Yuan (approx $245 / Rs. 16,000) and available in Black and Blue color options. Now, this brand has expanded with another device in its portfolio in China named as 360 Vizza and is priced at 899 Yuan. It is the budget level smartphone from the company which will be available in Sunshine Gold and Black color variants. The 360 Vizza device has a model number of 1711-A01, which was earlier certified by TENAA. This phone comes with a full metal body design which has a 151.4 x 76.24 x 8.36 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 175 grams.



Talking about device specifications, this phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels supporting a pixel density of 401ppi and has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Under the hood, it comes packed with a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor integrated with a 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 graphics, which delivers smooth & fast performance when you run multiple apps simultaneously. There is a 32GB of internal memory which also further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.



This phone packed with a dual SIM dual standby which offers a 4G LTE connectivity for faster internet speeds and is powered by an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system with pre-installed applications. For optics, it bears a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash, and in the front, there is an 8MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture which helps to capture beautiful selfies that you can share with your friends on social media platforms. For the battery, this phone is fueled by a 4020mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) capacity battery with 5V/2A fast charging support.



Connectivity options available on the device are Bluetooth, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, OTG interface, FM Radio, 3.5 mm Audio Jack and Micro-USB port. To recall, 360 N5s smartphone was the successor of the 360 N5 which had launched earlier. It comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 653 SoC, Octa-core 1.8GHz processor, 64GB storage, 6GB RAM, 3730mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, Dual SIM and 4G LTE network.