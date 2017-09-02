Alcate Launches Idol 5, Idol 5S, A7 & A7 XL smartphones with Fingerprint sensor

After announcing Alcatel U5 HD, the company has unveiled a bunch of smartphone at the ongoing IFA 2017 event in Berlin which are named as Alcatel Idol 5, Idol 5S, A7 and A7 XL. The Idol 5 phone will be available in Metal Silver and Metal Black color variants at a price tag of €239.99 (approx. Rs. 18165 / $284 ). While the Idol 5S will be available in only Dark Grey color options and is priced at €399.99 (approx. Rs. 30276 / $474). The Alcatel A7 is cost at €229.99 ( approx. Rs. 17408 / $272 ), while the A7 XL is priced at €279.99 ( approx. Rs. 18165 / $332). The Alcatel A7 & A7 XL smartphones will start shipping from November in Europe and will be available in Black and Gold color options.



Alcatel Idol 5 & Idol 5S:

These two devices sport a 5.2-inch IPS LCD with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and are offering a 424ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the Idol 5 is packed with a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor, while the Idol 5S would be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset in the US and the other markets are enclosed with a MediaTek Helio P20 SoC. Both devices would offer an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system out of the box.

For photography, the Idol 5 phone bears a 13MP rear camera and has a 5MP selfie sensor, while the Idol 5S packed with a 12MP primary camera and offered an 8MP selfie sensor. Both devices house a 32GB of internal memory paired with a 3GB of RAM, which also supports an external memory card up to 256GB via microSD card slot. These devices are kept powered by a 2,850mAh capacity battery and packed with a fingerprint sensor mounted at the rear side.

Alcatel A7 & A7 XL:

The Alcatel A7 phone metal body design and rocks a 5.5-inch FHD display which offers a 401pppi of pixel density, while the A7 XL smartphone features a 6-inch FHD screen which gives a 367ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor coupled with a 3GB of RAM. There is a 32GB of internal memory which also has an option to increase a memory up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

Both phones come packed with fingerprint sensor mounted at the rear side and packed with an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system laid on top it. For optics, the A7 phone has a 16MP primary camera and has an 8MP selfie sensor, while the A7 XL comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes 12MP + 2MP sensor and offers a 5MP secondary camera. Both devices backed by a 4,000mAh capacity battery.