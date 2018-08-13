Alcatel 7 announced with 6” Display and 4000mAh Battery

Alcatel has announced its new mid-range smartphone in the US, called as 7. The handset is priced at $179.99 in the country and is exclusively available from MetroPCS from today. There are no eye-catching features on this mobile and will be mostly for basic usage. The device has just 2GB of RAM but packs a good 4000mAh battery onboard. The design of the handset is not that great, as we can find a plastic body with power and volume rockers on the right of the smartphone while the fingerprint sensor is placed under the camera on the rear.

Coming to the specifications of the Alcatel 7, it will be sporting a 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass display on top for protection also. Under the hood, we can find a 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor, which will be coupled with 2GB of RAM and Mali G71 MP2 GPU. Out of the box, it will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is expected to get further updates when available.

On the camera front, there is a 12MP rear facing sensor with LED flash, accompanied by an 2MP secondary camera. On the front we can see a 8MP camera, under which is a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels. The handset measures 162 mm x 76 mm x 8.05 mm and weighs 155 grams. The onboard memory is limited to 32GB chock could be extended further upto a maximum of 128GB via microSD card slot. There is also a 4000 mAh battery to accompany the device.

The Alcatel 7 will support 4G VoLTE connectivity and has other connectivity options like Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, A-GPS, Hotspot, Wi-FI 802.11 a/b/g/n and few more. There are also sensors like magnetometer, accelerometer and few more which are required for automation of the smartphone. Well, are u interested in getting this midrange from Alcatel? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.