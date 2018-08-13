News

Alcatel 7 announced with 6” Display and 4000mAh Battery

Posted on

Alcatel has announced its new mid-range smartphone in the US, called as 7. The handset is priced at $179.99 in the country and is exclusively available from MetroPCS from today. There are no eye-catching features on this mobile and will be mostly for basic usage. The device has just 2GB of RAM but packs a good 4000mAh battery onboard. The design of the handset is not that great, as we can find a plastic body with power and volume rockers on the right of the smartphone while the fingerprint sensor is placed under the camera on the rear.

Coming to the specifications of the Alcatel 7, it will be sporting a 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass display on top for protection also. Under the hood, we can find a 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor, which will be coupled with 2GB of RAM and Mali G71 MP2 GPU. Out of the box, it will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is expected to get further updates when available.

On the camera front, there is a 12MP rear facing sensor with LED flash, accompanied by an 2MP secondary camera. On the front we can see a 8MP camera, under which is a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels. The handset measures 162 mm x 76 mm x 8.05 mm and weighs 155 grams. The onboard memory is limited to 32GB chock could be extended further upto a maximum of 128GB via microSD card slot. There is also a 4000 mAh battery to accompany the device.

The Alcatel 7 will support 4G VoLTE connectivity and has other connectivity options like Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, A-GPS, Hotspot, Wi-FI 802.11 a/b/g/n and few more. There are also sensors like magnetometer, accelerometer and few more which are required for automation of the smartphone. Well, are u interested in getting this midrange from Alcatel? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Related Items:




Most Popular

Honor View 10 Honor View 10
27.0K
News

Honor View 10 with 8GB RAM to go on sale starting August 14th
24.2K
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Launched with dual rear cameras and 6GB RAM for $950
6.8K
News

Sony Xperia XZ3 spotted with a smaller battery in ANATEL certification 
5.5K
News

Pixel 3 XL hands-on leaks with 3430 mAh battery and 6.7” display
5.2K
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 Tablet unveiled with S Pen & DeX
2.9K
News

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Smartphone leaks completely in couple of videos
2.6K
News

LG Q8 (2018) Smartphone Announced with FHD+ Display & military-level durability
To Top