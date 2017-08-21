News

Alcatel A3 Plus, A7 XL and U5 HD Smartphones Leaked Online, Expected to be unveiled at IFA 2017

Posted on

From the past one week, we have been hearing reports regarding three upcoming devices from the Alcatel company. It is the France-based handset maker known for launching affordable devices at a budget-friendly price in the segment. The upcoming three devices would be planning to unveil at the Berlin IFA exhibition in early September. These three devices leaked online which are Alcatel A3 Plus (3G & 4G version), A7 XL and U5 HD. As of now, there is no rumored mill regarding price & availability, but it would expect to offer an affordable price to these devices.

The Alcatel A3 Plus smartphone would sport a 5.5-inch IPS screen with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution on both 3G & 4G versions. The both versions would be packed with a fingerprint sensor, but 3G model comes packed at the rear panel, and 4G model might be embedded with a physical home button. Unfortunately, there are no rendered images for the 4G model. The other specifications are yet to be revealed for that we have to wait for the official launch.

The Alcatel A7 XL smartphone would rock a 6-inch display which has a 1280 x 720 pixels and is offering a pixel density of 244ppi. Moreover, it comes with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The large screen smartphone would be equipped with a dual camera setup which contains a 12MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP RGB sensor. According to an image, we can suggest that it would offer a USB Type C port and speaker grills are placed at the bottom of the device.

Moving to Alcatel U5 HD phone would feature a 5-inch 720p display and has a 294ppi of pixel density and comes powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It would offer a 13MP primary camera & 8MP secondary camera. So we can expect it would be the most affordable smartphone than the other two devices according to leaked specifications we are suggesting.

