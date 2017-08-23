Alcatel U5 HD Smartphone with 5″ HD Display & 2,200mAh Battery Announced

We have been hearing Alcatel will be launching upcoming three phone at IFA 2017. Now, one of the smartphones has been listed on their official website named as Alcatel U5 HD which is the successor the previous model that is Alcatel U5 which was launched first in MWC 2017. As of now, there is no word on pricing & availability of the device, and it would be expected to be revealed at the IFA 2017.



This phone comes with a polycarbonate body which has a textured panel at the rear side and will be available in Black and White color variants. It sports a 5.0-inch IPS HD display and is offering a pixel density of 294ppi. The main highlight of the device is it would be packed with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with pre-installed applications. The U5 HD phone has three capacitive touch buttons beneath the screen for recent, home and back.

At the right side, there are a power button and volume rocker buttons. It is a dual SIM phone supporting a 4G LTE connectivity and is equipped with a 64-bit MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.2GHz along with Mali T720 graphics and 1GB of RAM. There is an 8GB of internal memory which also supports an external memory card up to 128GB via microSD card. For the battery, this phone is powered by a 2,200mAh capacity battery.



It delivers 4 hours of talk time and lasts around 200 hours of standby time. Regarding the camera, it bears an 8MP (Interpolated to 13MP) rear autofocus camera with LED flash, and there is a 5MP (interpolated to 8MP) front-facing camera with LED flash for capturing selfies and making video calls even in the dark environments. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS navigation support, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and MicroUSB 2.0 port.