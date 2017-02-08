Android Wear 2.0 Powered ZTE Quartz Smartwatch Leaked in Press Renders

ZTE has officially confirmed to launch a new smartwatch running on the Android Wear 2.0 later this year. Now the latest report from Venturebeat reveals the first look of the upcoming smartwatch which is mentioned to be called as ZTE Quartz. While Google is expected to partner with few brands to launch Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches, we don’t have confirmation whether the ZTE Quartz will be one of them or not. The recently leaked images of the LG Watch Style had a tagline saying “Designed with our friends at Google.” It clearly hints that the company has collaborated with Google to make the upcoming LG Watch Style.



While the specifications of the ZTE Quartz are not known yet, the company had earlier mentioned that their upcoming smartwatch will be supporting LTE network. So it can independently use without the need of pairing with a smartphone to download and install the apps. Even the recent Bluetooth certification of the smartwatch with the model number ZW10 also confirmed the same. From the above feature image, we can see the metallic dial sporting a textured button. While the smartwatch in the image comes with a silicon band, the company might also offer the metal or the leather made bands that bring premium look.

It will be interesting if the top bezel with hours marking can be rotated like the Gear S2 and Gear S3 smartwatches. ZTE also confirmed that the new Smartwatch will be sold through a major US wireless carrier and the official announcement will come up during the time of the launch event. While the Google had already released few preview builds of the Android Wear 2.0 OS, the rumors mentioned the company to release the Android Wear 2.0 public build later today. The Google Assistant which is made exclusive to the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones will be offered by default on the Android Wear 2.0 OS.

We can even make the payments using the Android Wear 2.0 powered smartwatch, but they might need NFC to support the feature. While LG Watch Style and Watch Sport are expected to be officially launched at the upcoming MWC 2017, the ZTE might also unveil their first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch, ZTE Quartz at the same event. Stay tuned on PhoneRadar for more details about the upcoming Android Wear 2.0 OS and the smartwatches running on it.

Source