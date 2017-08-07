Another T-Mobile’s Own Branded Android Phone Leaked with Dual Rear Camera Setup, Could be Alchemy

A couple of days ago, we covered the T-Mobile carrier would be working on a new smartphone in its brand called Revvl T1, which has been leaked a support page on its official site. Now, we have heard about another leak that is on the T-Mobile’s second own Android phone which is called T-Mobile Alchemy. Manufacturers continuing exclusive handsets to their carriers in the U.S like Sprint has an HTC Bolt, At&T has Galaxy S Active devices, and Verizon is holding the Droid series from Motorola.



The T-Mobile Alchemy phone may link up with the Chinese ODM which Coolpad and also it has same design features of Coolpad Defiant, which has recently launched with T-Mobile on June 16 for a price tag of $100 (approx. Rs. 6369 in India). The T-Mobile’s new leaked smartphone would be seeming like a budget friendly smartphone, while Revvl T1 smartphone rumored to be going to launch on August 10th.

According to leaked images, the T-Mobile Alchemy smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and has a textured back panel embedded with a circular fingerprint sensor for unlocking a smartphone. Also, the images are showing that speaker has placed at the bottom of the rear panel and also carrier logo strapped just above to the speaker placement. On the front, the upcoming device in its own branded phone has a three capacitive touch button below to the display.

We have noticed other details like a device would be packed with a Stock Android UI which may be Nougat Operating system and notably, it comes with T-Mobile App pre-installed, 3.5mm audio jack support, and a micro-USB connectivity. Also, the device would pack with a microSD card slot. As of now, we don’t have any official information regarding about the new upcoming T-Mobiles own branded smartphone pricing and availability.