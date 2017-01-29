{APK} Download Pixel Launcher for your Android Phone

Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL Android devices comes with the refreshed launcher and provides a differentiated home screen experience. With benefits like instant access to personalized information from Google at just a swipe away, this launcher can be applied to Nougat OS devices and to some specific Marshmallow devices as well. This new Pixel Launcher isn’t much heavy for your device as its just over 2MB of size which shouldn’t hurt your device memory much.

Let’s check out some of the screen captures of Pixel Launcher along with the list of Key features;

Key features:

• Swiping right from home screen will show personalized Google Cards which comes with the news and personalized information

• Swiping up from bottom of the screen will provide the list of apps in A-Z order

• While showing the list of apps, the top row is reserved for most frequently accessed for additional convenience

• When long pressed on app, it will provide instant access to key features of that app or also it can be dragged on to the home screen for quick shortcuts.

Please note that this Pixel Launcher supports all the Android devices which are on Android 7.0 Nougat OS like One Plus 3, Samsung Galaxy series, Moto G4 Plus, Moto X Play etc. This may not supported for most of the devices which are either on Android 5.0 or Android 6.0 devices as there is no specific list of supported devices.

Download Pixel Launcher APK

Do let us know in the comments section just in case if you need any more details about this Launcher.