Best Apps to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phone Gallery or SD Card

We are into a modern era where almost anything is possible with Android Operating System that has change the dimensions of using a Smart Phone, we have many Android app that will help us and make our life easier and also time saving. Have you ever dreamt or getting back your photos back on to you Android Smart Phone that have been accidentally deleted or wished you get back all those pictures that you took in a special occasion and had to delete them because of low memory? Don’t worry we have new apps that will be helping you to get back your lost data (Pictures) on to your Android device again.

Dumpster – Recycle Bin

Dumpster Recycle Bin is an Android application that lets the users to restore deleted pictures on their Android devices after installing the app. The user has the option of previewing the deleted pictures before recovering them, and also can be restored the Dumpster backup files with a single tap. You can also restore videos with this app gives the screen lock access restriction protecting the files and giving the user privacy.

Moreover all these can be done without accessing to the internet that mean the user can restore the file without internet connectivity. This app is just like the recycle bin used in the computers where all the deleted files go and they can be deleted from it permanently if the user wants to. This app can be used as a widget for quicker use of it.

Features of Dumpster – Recycle Bin App

Restoring deleted photos videos and music files

With just a tap restore Dumpster back up files

Thumbnail preview for the deleted files

Privacy with Screen lock

Share Dumpster using share or send to from any file manager or gallery app

or from any file manager or gallery app No internet connectivity required

This Dumpster Recycle Bin app is available on the Google Play Store for download and is available for devices running Android 2.2 or later including Android tablets.

Data Recovery

Data recovery is an app from Google Store that is capable of restoring data like photos and multimedia from the Android based mobile devices as well as the SIM card and SD card if you have accidentally deleted the files or formatted the SD card. This can only be possible after downloading the application and the data that was lost before will not be recovered. This app makes bit by bit recovery of the lost data to the Android Phone.

Features of Data Recovery App

Recovers data from the Android device

Recovers data from SIM and SD card

See your bills and export them as PDF

Ask for free estimate

Secured accesses to the data recoveries

Locates the contacts

Checks the data status

This Data Recovery app is available on the Google Play Store for free download.

Android – Recycle Bin

This app is also used to recover the deleted data like the apps mentioned above. This app is compatible with Smart Phones and Tablets and will be working on Android 2.3 or later. The users can restore all the deleted photos, audio and also video files that were on the internal memory or on the SD card. This app doesn’t need internet connection to restore the files and moreover it can restore the files immediately to its original path.

Features of Android – Recycle Bin App

Runs on Android Smart phones and Android Tablets

Android 2.3 or higher is required

Stores the deleted data on to the device

Sorts the files by name size and type

No internet connection required

Internal and SD card storage protection

Low battery consumption

This app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free.

DiskDigger undelete

DiskDigger undelete is an app that can be used to recover photos from the internal memory or the SD card. The app will work only on rooted Android devices, since the app requires very low level access to the memory card, and only rooted devices can allow such access. This app is compatible with any android device running on Android 2.2 or higher, be it a Tablet or Smart phone.

Features of DiskDigger undelete App

Restores deleted files from internal and SD card

Filters files based on size and file type

Provides different ways to save the recovered files

Available for Smart phones and Tablets

Android 2.2 or later

This app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free.

These were the apps which we found would be helpful to you in recovering your deleted photos from your phone. Do comment below if you find any other interesting tools like these.

As the first android data recovery solution provider, Dr.Fone also provides a comprehensive solutions to recover deleted photos on android and any other deleted files, messages, videos, etc.It is available in both Windows, Mac and android versions.