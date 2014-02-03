Best Apps to Recover Deleted Photos from Android Phone Gallery or SD Card

We are into a modern era where almost anything is possible with Android Operating System that has change the dimensions of using a Smart Phone, we have many Android app that will help us and make our life easier and also time saving. Have you ever dreamt or getting back your photos back on to you Android Smart Phone that have been accidentally deleted or wished you get back all those pictures that you took in a special occasion and had to delete them because of low memory? Don’t worry we have new apps that will be helping you to get back your lost data (Pictures) on to your Android device again.
Dumpster – Recycle Bin
Dumpster Recycle Bin is an Android application that lets the users to restore deleted pictures on their Android devices after installing the app. The user has the option of previewing the deleted pictures before recovering them, and also can be restored the Dumpster backup files with a single tap. You can also restore videos with this app gives the screen lock access restriction protecting the files and giving the user privacy.
Moreover all these can be done without accessing to the internet that mean the user can restore the file without internet connectivity. This app is just like the recycle bin used in the computers where all the deleted files go and they can be deleted from it permanently if the user wants to. This app can be used as a widget for quicker use of it.
Features of Dumpster – Recycle Bin App
- Restoring deleted photos videos and music files
- With just a tap restore Dumpster back up files
- Thumbnail preview for the deleted files
- Privacy with Screen lock
- Share Dumpster using share or send to from any file manager or gallery app
- No internet connectivity required
This Dumpster Recycle Bin app is available on the Google Play Store for download and is available for devices running Android 2.2 or later including Android tablets.
Data Recovery
Data recovery is an app from Google Store that is capable of restoring data like photos and multimedia from the Android based mobile devices as well as the SIM card and SD card if you have accidentally deleted the files or formatted the SD card. This can only be possible after downloading the application and the data that was lost before will not be recovered. This app makes bit by bit recovery of the lost data to the Android Phone.
Features of Data Recovery App
- Recovers data from the Android device
- Recovers data from SIM and SD card
- See your bills and export them as PDF
- Ask for free estimate
- Secured accesses to the data recoveries
- Locates the contacts
- Checks the data status
This Data Recovery app is available on the Google Play Store for free download.
Android – Recycle Bin
This app is also used to recover the deleted data like the apps mentioned above. This app is compatible with Smart Phones and Tablets and will be working on Android 2.3 or later. The users can restore all the deleted photos, audio and also video files that were on the internal memory or on the SD card. This app doesn’t need internet connection to restore the files and moreover it can restore the files immediately to its original path.
Features of Android – Recycle Bin App
- Runs on Android Smart phones and Android Tablets
- Android 2.3 or higher is required
- Stores the deleted data on to the device
- Sorts the files by name size and type
- No internet connection required
- Internal and SD card storage protection
- Low battery consumption
This app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free.
DiskDigger undelete
DiskDigger undelete is an app that can be used to recover photos from the internal memory or the SD card. The app will work only on rooted Android devices, since the app requires very low level access to the memory card, and only rooted devices can allow such access. This app is compatible with any android device running on Android 2.2 or higher, be it a Tablet or Smart phone.
Features of DiskDigger undelete App
- Restores deleted files from internal and SD card
- Filters files based on size and file type
- Provides different ways to save the recovered files
- Available for Smart phones and Tablets
- Android 2.2 or later
This app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free.
These were the apps which we found would be helpful to you in recovering your deleted photos from your phone. Do comment below if you find any other interesting tools like these.
ALSO READ:
As the first android data recovery solution provider, Dr.Fone also provides a comprehensive solutions to recover deleted photos on android and any other deleted files, messages, videos, etc.It is available in both Windows, Mac and android versions.
Pakonly
January 3, 2017 at 11:46 am
Recycle bin apps have to be installed before data losing. Actually, Android data recovery apps on PC, like iReparo for Android, are great. They can recover deleted photos, Viber messages and other files on Android phone memory and memory card.
tiona
March 7, 2015 at 9:19 pm
Had installed and run du speed booster apps, now all my viber photos gone. Any suggestion how to recover deleted photos. Need my precious photos. Had downloaded free files recovery program but it did not work. Please help. Thank you.
eveeve
January 28, 2015 at 4:25 pm
Well, there are many android data recovery app could help, and I think Coolmuster Lab.Fone for Android really works great, you can use it to recover lost sms, contacts, photos, videos, etc, have a try!
Joseph Martin
February 8, 2014 at 6:10 am
Thanks for bearing such type of intolerable situation. Actually, I too came across this type of scenario. After a long search I got more info about Remo recover which n bring back photo file formats like PNG, BMP, PSD, etc. from Android phone gallery or SD card.