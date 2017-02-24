50 Graphite

Archos Announces 50 Graphite & 55 Graphite Budget Smartphones with Dual-lens Camera & USB Type-C Port

Posted on

Earlier today, we have reported about the Archos 101 Saphir tablet with a rugged body. It is also water, dust, and drop resistant with IP68 certification. Now, the company announced two new budget smartphones called 50 Graphite and 55 Graphite. While the specifications and images are now officially revealed, complete details of the both the devices along with pricing and availability will be known during the launch time. Just like Archos 101 Saphir tablet, the 50 Graphite and 55 Graphite also run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The 55 Graphite will be sporting better specifications than the 50 Graphite. It sports a 2.5D 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display on the front. Under the hood is the MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz and packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is also MicroSD card slot for further expansion of storage. The USP of the device the dual lens camera on the rear featuring 13MP and 2MP sensors. For selfies, the 55 Graphite also has a 5MP front camera. Both the front and rear cameras are accompanied with LED flash. It comes with an Aluminum built unibody design that measures just 7.8 mm thickness.

It even comes with USB Type-C port along with 3.5mm Audio port which is missing on most of the newly launched devices. While the device got all the fancy features, it lacks power in them. On the rear, we can also find a circular fingerprint sensor. The volume rocker is placed on the left edge while the power button and SIM card slot can be spotted on the right edge. It also supports dual SIM dual standby and offers 4G LTE connectivity. The 55 Graphite will be backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

Talking about the 50 Graphite, as the name suggests, it comes with a 5.0-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass laid on top. It comes with same processor and camera sensors as on the 55 Graphite smartphone. However, the RAM on 50 Graphite is just limited to 1GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. It also comes with a smaller 2,400mAh battery with 5V/1A power adapter. Compared to the 55 Graphite, the 50 Graphite feels bulky in hand by measuring 8.9 mm thickness.

While the 50 Graphite will cost €130 (approx $138 / Rs. 9,200), the pricing of the 55 Graphite will be announced on the launch day. Both the 50 Graphite and 55 Graphite smartphones along with 101 Saphir rugged tablet will be on sale from June.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A3 _ rear camera Samsung Galaxy A3 _ rear camera
19.2K
Firmware Update

How to install Android 6.0.1 Firmware for Galaxy A3 2017 SM-A320Y
Samsung Galaxy S4 Samsung Galaxy S4
4.3K
1
News

T-Mobile starts rolling out its new update to Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Tab 3 on its network
Honor 8 Honor 8
4.1K
News

How to install Stable B301 EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat on Honor 8
3.9K
Best of Android

Best Android Smartphones Under $300 to Buy from GearBest
3.4K
Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8 Plus to Come in 5.8″ & 6.2″ Screen Sizes
Verizon Verizon
3.3K
Verizon

Verizon Unveils New Unlimited Plan with HD Streaming for $80
3.2K
News

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat based LineageOS 14.1 for Huawei Y6

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top