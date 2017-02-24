Archos Announces 50 Graphite & 55 Graphite Budget Smartphones with Dual-lens Camera & USB Type-C Port

Earlier today, we have reported about the Archos 101 Saphir tablet with a rugged body. It is also water, dust, and drop resistant with IP68 certification. Now, the company announced two new budget smartphones called 50 Graphite and 55 Graphite. While the specifications and images are now officially revealed, complete details of the both the devices along with pricing and availability will be known during the launch time. Just like Archos 101 Saphir tablet, the 50 Graphite and 55 Graphite also run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.



The 55 Graphite will be sporting better specifications than the 50 Graphite. It sports a 2.5D 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display on the front. Under the hood is the MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz and packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is also MicroSD card slot for further expansion of storage. The USP of the device the dual lens camera on the rear featuring 13MP and 2MP sensors. For selfies, the 55 Graphite also has a 5MP front camera. Both the front and rear cameras are accompanied with LED flash. It comes with an Aluminum built unibody design that measures just 7.8 mm thickness.

It even comes with USB Type-C port along with 3.5mm Audio port which is missing on most of the newly launched devices. While the device got all the fancy features, it lacks power in them. On the rear, we can also find a circular fingerprint sensor. The volume rocker is placed on the left edge while the power button and SIM card slot can be spotted on the right edge. It also supports dual SIM dual standby and offers 4G LTE connectivity. The 55 Graphite will be backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

Talking about the 50 Graphite, as the name suggests, it comes with a 5.0-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass laid on top. It comes with same processor and camera sensors as on the 55 Graphite smartphone. However, the RAM on 50 Graphite is just limited to 1GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. It also comes with a smaller 2,400mAh battery with 5V/1A power adapter. Compared to the 55 Graphite, the 50 Graphite feels bulky in hand by measuring 8.9 mm thickness.

While the 50 Graphite will cost €130 (approx $138 / Rs. 9,200), the pricing of the 55 Graphite will be announced on the launch day. Both the 50 Graphite and 55 Graphite smartphones along with 101 Saphir rugged tablet will be on sale from June.