Asus Announces Four Zenfone 4 Series Phones in Europe

Recently, Asus has announced the first generation of Zenfone V series of the smartphone in the U.S. which is called as Asus Zenfone V and is exclusive to Verizon carrier. Earlier this month, Asus officially introduced the six zenfone series devices at an event in Taiwan which are Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone 4 Max and Zenfone 4 Max Pro. Now, this brand has introduced the four zenfone series smartphones in the Europe. They are named as Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Max, Zenfone 4 Selfie, and Zenfone Selfie Pro.

These devices would offer a dual camera setup which is either front or rear side. The Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro & Zenfone 4 Max would be offering the dual camera setup on the back side, while Zenfone 4 Selfie & Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro would provide the dual camera system at the front side. All devices would come with a fingerprint sensor located on the front which equipped with a physical home button. They are powered by Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. As of now, the company hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability of these devices.

Asus Zenfone 4 & Zenfone 4 Pro:
Both devices come with a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display. The Zenfone 4 smartphone is available in two models such as Snapdragon 660 SoC / Snapdragon 630 SoC, which are packed with 4GB RAM / 6GB RAM. While the Zenfone 4 Pro smartphone, it is used Snapdragon 835 chipset packed with 6GB RAM. Packed with a 64GB internal storage on both smartphones, but Zenfone 4 Pro additionally has a 128GB of native storage.

The Zenfone 4 is packed with a 3,300mAh battery, while the pro version has a slightly higher battery capacity of 3,600. For the camera department, both phones have an 8MP front-facing camera. At the back, the Zenfone 4 comes with a 12MP + 8MP main camera, while the Zenfone 4 Pro offers a 12MP + 16MP primary camera.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie & Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro:
With a 5.5-inch display, the Zenfone 4 Selfie comes with a 1280 x 720 resolution, while the pro version has a 1080p. Under the hood, the Zenfone 4 Selfie is equipped with a Snapdragon 430 SoC, while the pro version packed with a Snapdragon 625 chipset. The camera departments, the Zenfone 4 Selfie has a 20MP + 8MP dual front camera, while the pro version has a dual 12MP sensor. On the front, both phones support a 16MP primary camera. Both phones house a 64GB of internal memory coupled with 4GB of RAM and have the same 3,000mAh capacity battery.

Asus Zenfone 4 Max:
This phone is offering a 5.5-inch FHD display and houses a 32GB of inbuilt storage paired with a 2GB / 3GB RAM options. It will offer two chipsets such as Snapdragon 425 chipset and Snapdragon 430 system. For optics, this phone contains a 13MP + 5MP rear-facing camera and has an 8MP secondary camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh capacity battery and will be available in Black, Gold and Pink color variants.

