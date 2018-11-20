Asus ROG Phone Now Available in 512GB Model for $1099 in the US

Asus launched its gaming ROG Phone in the US on October 18th for a starting price of $899 for the 128GB storage variant. Now the company has launched the 512GB storage variant in the country for $1099 and is available for purchase on Asus online store as well as on Amazon. The device will be available in the US as an unlocked variant and is only compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile. This smartphone is mainly made for gaming lovers and Asus has been making as the ROG products from a while and popularly known as Republic of Gamers, it offered PC gaming realm.

We have seen Asus launching its $230 desktop dock, a $90 controller and $400 “TwinView” dock for the second screen also. Even the ROG Gamevice Controller is available for $89.99 and the ROG WiGig Dock costs $330. The ROG Phone case is priced at $60 while the ROG professional Dock is available for $90. Moreover, the device comes with a special X Mode which can be activated just by squeezing the sides of the phone. With the special X Mode, the phone will be stopping all background tasks and directs all processing power to the game that the user is playing.

Coming to the specs of this gaming smartphone, it features a 6-inch AMOLED display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolutions and a refresh rate of 90Hz and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device will be coming in 128GB as well as 512GB storage options and there is a 4000mAh battery.

There is a 12MP + 8MP dual rear camera setup which will be accompanied with 8MP front-facing camera. The device will be measuring 158.8 mm x 76.2 mm x 8.6 mm and weighs 200 grams. There are two USB Type-C ports on the smartphone, while one is placed on the bottom and another one is on the side. The idea of the side port is to make gaming easier while the phone is on the charge. Do you have any queries on the same, stay tuned to Android Advices for more and comment in the section below.