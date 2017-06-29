News

Asus Starts rolling Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to its Zenfone 3 Laser

Asus has started rolling out an update to its Zenfone 3 Laser ZC551KL and the update version mentioned is V30.41.12.1 which will bring the Android 7.1.1 Nougat Operating system. In the month of April the device also received the Nougat 7.0 update, and within the short duration of time, the company has rolled out another update for this handset. The Company has not mentioned anything about the change logs, but as most of the updates, we can see bug fixes and few other software enhancements.

This update can be installed manually, the user needs to go to the settings of the device and select the about device section where you will find the new update which has to be downloaded and installed as instructed. After the download is completed, do backup all the data and also make sure that the charge is more than 60 percent before the installation process starts. This update is available via OTA (over the air) for the supported handsets, and if you can’t wait for it, you can always do it manually.

If you are not aware of the Zenfone 3 Laser specifications, The device comes with a full metal body design with curved edges and weighs 150 grams. The handset comes with 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. The oil placed below the rear camera to enhance the security levels.

There is a 13MP rear facing sensor with dual tone LED flash and laser-assisted autofocus. For selfies, the Zenfone 3 Laser offers an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the rear, there is a non-removable battery which will be good enough to last an entire day on a single charge for a normal usage. Do comment in the section below if you have more queries.

