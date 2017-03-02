Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe Smartphone starts receiving Android Nougat update

Asus has started rolling out the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update to its ZenFone 3 Deluxe smartphone which will bring many new features and bug fixes. The update is coming with a version V22.40.26.43 and will hit the devices with model number ZS550KL. The ZenFone 3 Deluxe was launched last year in the month of August, and the new update will bring features and the same has been mentioned on Asus official website.

Before installing the update make sure that the device is at least 50 percent charged and backup all the important data just to be on the safer side. Download the update on Wi-Fi to save the data charges and then install it. If you have not received the update yet, you can also check for it manually by going to the settings of the device and tapping on the about phone section.

Coming to the specifications of the device, Zenfone 3 Deluxe was launched with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 820/821 quad-core processor along with 6GB of RAM. It has a 23MP rear camera with 4-axis OIS, laser/phase detection autofocus along with dual LED flash, while on the front is an 8MP front camera with wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture. The device is powered by a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The device is a dual SIM 4G supported handsets and sports a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels. It will be available in Glacier Silver, Titanium Gray, Shimmer Gold color variants and the connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, and FM. The device also comes with other sensors that are required for automation of the handset. Do you own a ZenFone 3 Delux smartphone? Let us know if you have got the update by commenting in the section below.

