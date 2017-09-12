Asus Zenfone 4 Max Landed in the U.S., Available For $199

Taiwanese handset maker has recently unveiled six Zenfone 4 series smartphone at an event held in Berlin (IFA 2017) which include Zenfone 4, Zefone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone 4 Max and Zenfone 4 Max Pro. Also, another Zenfone 4 series smartphone leaked in Russia named as Zefone 4 Selfie Lite which has been suggested price of RM899. However, the Zenfone 4 Max device would be available to buy from today onwards which is unlocked price of $199. This phone was first introduced in Russia back in July and followed by Berlin and is now bringing to the United States and as well as Canada.



Though, this company hasn’t produced Zenfone 3 Delux smartphone to U.S after unveiled four months ago. But, the Zenfone 4 Max got to US markets which would be available for only selected retailers such as Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy and Newegg. This smartphone is compatible with only GSM-based carriers like AT&T & T-Mobile, but it won’t supported the other carriers in the United States such as Verizon and Sprint carriers. Both Amazon and B&H Photo retailers would provide the full warranty for the device, which is good news for the consumers.

Talking about specifications, the Asus Zenfone 4 Max sports a 5.5-inch screen with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution offering a 267ppi of pixel density and is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Cortex A53 processor coupled with Adreno 505 graphics. It housed a 3GB of RAM and packed with a 32GB of internal storage which also further expandable via microSD card slot. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5mm audio jack and more.

For photography, this phone comes with a dual rear camera setup which contains 13MP + 5MP sensor, and for selfies, this phone supports an 8MP secondary camera. This phone is running on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system with pre-installed applications and is fueled by a 5,000mAh capacity battery which also works as a powerbank to charge other devices. It comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the smartphone and as well as you can use other security purposes. This smartphone would be available in the Candian markets like Rogers and TELUS carriers.