Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite with Snapdragon 425 SoC & 16MP Camera Leaked in Malaysia For RM899

Recently, Asus has released the six zenfone 4 series phones with dual camera setup and fingerprint sensor in this month itself. Also, this brand has unveiled Zenfone Zoom S smartphone in India with massive 5,000mAh battery for a price tag of 26,999INR. However, this company is expanded its portfolio with another Zenfone 4 series phone in Malaysia named as Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite and is priced at RM899 (approx. $210 in the U.S / Rs. 3457 in India). It will be available in Sunlight Gold and Deepsea Black color options.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite will be available in other Asian Markets from September Month onwards. This phone has a model number of Asus ZB520KL. Now, talk about key specs on this phone, it sports a 5.3-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and is offering a pixel density of 277ppi. It is a dual SIM phone powered by a 4G LTE network and is equipped with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box.

Under the hood, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor along with Adreno 308 graphics and 3GB of RAM, which would deliver a seamless performance when you run more apps at the same time. There is a 32GB of internal memory which also supports an external memory card slot up to 128GB via microSD. For photography, this phone rocks a 16MP sensor at the rear & front. It is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. The other specifications haven’t revealed as of now as we will update very soon.

