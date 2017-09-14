Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie & Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro with 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India

Asus Zenfone 4 Max recently available in the U.S. for a price tag of $199 and has leaked the Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite smartphone in Malaysia which is priced at RM899. Last month, the Taiwanese company launched the Asus Zenfone Zoom S with dual rear cameras & 5,000mAh capacity battery phone launched in India for Rs. 26,999. Now, this company has introduced three smartphones in India which includes Zenfone 4 Selfie ( Single Front camera & Dual front camera) and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, which were introduced in Taiwan Last month. The Zenfone 4 Selfie priced at Rs. 9,999 for a single front camera, while dual front camera phone is cost at Rs. 14,999 and the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro device has a retail price of Rs. 23,999. These three smartphones come with dual SIM support and carried by 4G LTE network and the other standard connectivity options.



Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie:

This phone sports a metal unibody design and has a 7.85mm thickness, which gives comfortable grip in your hand. It features a 5.5-inch 720p display which has a 2.5D curved body design on top of it. For software, this phone comes powered by Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box and packed with a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor clubbed with Adreno 505 graphics. This phone is backed by a 3,000mAh capacity battery and has an external memory card support up to 128GB via microSD card slot. It comes in two variants such as single front camera and dual front camera.

The single camera option comes with a 32GB of internal storage coupled with 3GB of RAM and packed with a single front camera which contains 13MP front facing camera & 16MP rear-facing camera. The dual front camera variant would also be available two models such as 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM. The 3GB RAM variant packed with a 32GB inbuilt storage which is having a 13MP rear-facing camera and in the front, there is a 20MP + 8MP sensor. While the 4GB RAM model on the Zenfone 4 Selfie phone, it comes with a 64GB onboard storage which is packed with a 16MP rear-facing camera and offers a 20MP + 8MP sensor at the front.

Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro:

This phone offers a 5.5-inch FHD display providing a 401ppi of pixel density and has a 2.5D curved glass included in it. Under the hood, it comes powered by a 64-bit Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 506 graphics and 4GB of RAM. There is a 64GB of internal memory which also further expandable via microSD card slot. It comes equipped with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system laid on top it. This phone also fueled by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which would last a battery juice more than a day of normal usage.

For optics, the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro smartphone packed with a dual front camera setup which contains 12MP + 12MP sensor and in the back, it supports a 16MP rear-facing camera. According to the company, the front camera is 24MP (12MP + 12MP). It is equipped with a fingerprint sensor embedded at the rear side for unlocking a smartphone and as well as other features. Measured by the device dimensions of this phone, it has 154.02 x 74.83 x 6.85 mm and weighs 147 grams. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack and more.