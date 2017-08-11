News

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie & Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro Devices Specifications, Images & Price Leaked

Recently, Asus has launched the Zenpad Z8s Tablet which has been listed on Verizon with a retailing price at $250, and the users can also buy the device in a monthly scheme which contains at $10.41 per month up to 24 months. Also, the company will be planning to launch next generation of Zenfone 4 models which include Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro.

However, the two models have been accidentally listed on Asus.com eshop website for a while and removed which are including Zenfone 4 Selfie & Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro devices with a full set of hardware specifications. Also, the eShop website has leaked the price which contains 299 Euros for Zenfone 4 Selfie, while the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro costs 399 Euros. The main highlight of the devices which sport dual front cameras which are 24MP + 5MP.

ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL) Key Specs:
5.5-inch HD IPS Display
1280 x 720 pixels Resolution
Octa-core 1.4GHz Processor.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Chipset
Adreno 505 Graphics
64GB Storage & 4GB RAM
16MP Primary Camera
24MP + 5MP Dual Front Camera with Selfie flash and 120 ° Wide-angle
3,000 mAh Capacity Battery
155.66 x 75.9 x 7.85 mm Dimensions
144 grams of Weight
Dual SIM + dedicated micro SD slot Support

ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro (ZD552KL) key specs:
5.5-inch FHD Display
1920 x 1080 pixel Resolution
Octa-core 2.0GHz Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Chipset
Adreno 506 Graphics
64 GB Storage & 4GB RAM
16MP Primary Camera
24MP + 5MP Dual Front Camera with Selfie flash and 120 ° Wide-angle
3,000 mAh Capacity Battery
154.02 x 74.83 x 7 mm Dimensions
145 grams of Weight
Dual SIM + dedicated micro SD slot Support

