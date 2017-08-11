Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie & Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro Devices Specifications, Images & Price Leaked

Recently, Asus has launched the Zenpad Z8s Tablet which has been listed on Verizon with a retailing price at $250, and the users can also buy the device in a monthly scheme which contains at $10.41 per month up to 24 months. Also, the company will be planning to launch next generation of Zenfone 4 models which include Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro.

However, the two models have been accidentally listed on Asus.com eshop website for a while and removed which are including Zenfone 4 Selfie & Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro devices with a full set of hardware specifications. Also, the eShop website has leaked the price which contains 299 Euros for Zenfone 4 Selfie, while the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro costs 399 Euros. The main highlight of the devices which sport dual front cameras which are 24MP + 5MP.



ZenFone 4 Selfie (ZD553KL) Key Specs:

5.5-inch HD IPS Display

1280 x 720 pixels Resolution

Octa-core 1.4GHz Processor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Chipset

Adreno 505 Graphics

64GB Storage & 4GB RAM

16MP Primary Camera

24MP + 5MP Dual Front Camera with Selfie flash and 120 ° Wide-angle

3,000 mAh Capacity Battery

155.66 x 75.9 x 7.85 mm Dimensions

144 grams of Weight

Dual SIM + dedicated micro SD slot Support



ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro (ZD552KL) key specs:

5.5-inch FHD Display

1920 x 1080 pixel Resolution

Octa-core 2.0GHz Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Chipset

Adreno 506 Graphics

64 GB Storage & 4GB RAM

16MP Primary Camera

24MP + 5MP Dual Front Camera with Selfie flash and 120 ° Wide-angle

3,000 mAh Capacity Battery

154.02 x 74.83 x 7 mm Dimensions

145 grams of Weight

Dual SIM + dedicated micro SD slot Support