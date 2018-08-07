Asus ZenFone 5Z & ZenFone Live Android Smartphones now available in the US

Asus has made its ZenFone 5Z & ZenFone Live smartphone live in the US and are priced at $499 and $109 respectively. The former will be the flagship device for the company for this year while the latter is an Android Go power entry-level handset. Considering the pricing and the specs sheet of the ZenFone 5Z, it is believed to be a direct competitor for the One Plus 5 smartphone and this handset was announced earlier this year at the MWC and was launched in Europe and Indian markets also.

The ZenFone 5Z is available for purchase via B&H Photo, Amazon, and ASUS USA. Recently we have also seen this flagship device getting a camera update that enables RAW support that improved the overall image quality in videos as well as still images. Coming to the specs sheet of this flagship device, it will be sporting a 6.3-inch IPS 2160 x 1080 display and will be coming with glass and metal design.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear and has a 3,300 mAh battery to power the handset, Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and has internal storage of 64GB which can be extended up to a maximum of 2TB via microSD card. On the rear, we can spot the 12MP + 8MP camera sensors with wide angle lens and Asus has added an 8MP camera on the front for selfies.

Coming to the ZenFone Live, it will sport 5.5-inch 720p display screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and has a 3000mAh battery on the back. We can find a Snapdragon 425 processor to power this device along with 1GB of RAM. This is the first ever Android Go device from ASUS and will be coming out of the box with Android Oreo. The onboard storage is limited to 16GB which can be further extended with microSD card slot.

The ZenFone Live has an 8MP camera sensor on the rear while it will be supported with a 5MP camera on the front. The body is made of plastic since it is an entry-level handset we can’t expect more form it. Which device interests you? Do you think ZenFone 5Z will compete against OnePlus 6? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more similar news and updates

