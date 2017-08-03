Asus Zenfone AR smartphone landed at Verizon Wireless for $648

Asus Zenfone AR smartphone was first unveiled at CES 2017 and later launched in India for a price tag of Rs. 49,999. Now, the company has introduced at the Verizon Wireless carrier in the U.S.A for $648. Also, the device offers a monthly scheme where you can pay $27 per month for 24 months. It would be available in only color option which is Charcoal Black.



It is the first smartphone that comes with Google tango-enabled and packed with a massive 8GB of RAM, but the Zenfone AR smartphone is limited to 6GB of RAM at Verizon Wireless carrier. It sports 5.7-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with Visual Master true-to-life technology and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Under the hood is packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor paired with Adreno 530 graphics.

There is a 128GB of flash memory which also extends the memory up to 2TB and is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. This device is the first smartphone to introduce with support for both Tango and Daydream which are Google’s AR and VR platforms respectively. The Zenfone AR smartphone is equipped with a 3,300mAh capacity battery with quick charge 3.0 support which delivers 13.2 days of standby time and lasts up to 14 hours of usage time.



It is a dual SIM smartphone that is packed with an advanced 4G LTE network, which gives 50% faster peak speeds in more than 450 cities from coast to coast. With an immersive five magnet speakers, the Zenfone AR phone supports High-Res Audio and DTS surround sound. This phone rocks with a 23MP primary camera and has an 8MP front snapper which you can take all your precious moments in your life. It measures 6.24-inches height, 3.05-inches width, 0.35-inches depth and weighs around 5.99 oz.