Asus Zenfone AR Smartphone to be launched on June 14th

Asus announced its Zenfone AR smartphone back in January at the CES held in Vegas, and it is a Tango-enabled device which has not seen the light for many months now. A few days earlier there were reports of Asus launching this latest handset in Taiwan around mid-June which will be followed by the US launch. The company has started sending media invitation about the launch confirming that the previous reports to be accurate. The handset will be announced in Taiwan, and the Zenfone AR will be available in 6GB as well as 8GB RAM variants.

Although it is not sure, we can expect the 6GB RAM option will be heading towards the U.S market. The date of launch in the U.S has not been mentioned yet, but it will be followed by the official launch in Taiwan. The delay in the launch of this handset was due to the Tango Apps which are confirmed to run smoothly on this Zenfone AR. Well, the handset will come with Android Nougat Operating system out of the box with the companies own UI on top.

The device will sport a 5.7-inch WHD display which is also compatible with Google’s Daydream VR platform, and there is a 3300mAh battery on the rear of the device which might come with Quick Charge support. Assuming this device to be powerful, we can expect new features to be bundled out along with the device and nothing about the pricing is known for now. We can also see Tango’s tri-camera setup on this handset, and we are pretty much excited to see this device soon.

Verizon might carry the Zenfone AR device on their network for the U.S release, and later it will be rolled out globally. Are you excited about this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar to know more on the same.

