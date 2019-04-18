Asus Zenfone Live L2 Launched with 3000mAh Battery & 8MP Selfie Camera

We are at a state where technology is peaking rapidly across the globe bringing phones into the market with foldable displays, Penta cameras on the rear, bezel-less displays and so on. Today Asus has silently revealed an entry-level smartphone called as the Asus Zenfone Live L2 which will be the successor of the Zenfone Live L1. The pricing of the device nor the availability has not been mentioned by the company as of now but should be rollout out in the US initially.

Talking about the specs of this entry-level handset, it will be coming with a 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Furthermore, the handset will be made available in two different storage options along with different chipsets. The 2GB RAM along with 16GB internal storage is powered by a 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU, while the 2GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage is powered with 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU.

Unlike its predecessor, the Zenfone Live L2 will not be an apart of Android Go as Zenfone Live L1 was the companies first even Android Go Smartphone. It will be coming with Android 8.1 Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0 on top and this dual SIM variant comes with a dedicated microSD card slot to extend the memory further. It will be sporting a face unlocking system and will be powered with a 3000mAh battery which is claimed to be providing 29 hours of 3G talk time.

Furthermore, there is a 13MP main camera sensor with LED flash while on the form there is a 5MP selfie sensor. As per the connectivity options are concerned, there is Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, A-GPS and few other options. The device does not have any notch or punch hole display to house the front camera so we can see which bezels on top and bottom.

The device measures 147.26 x 71.77 x 8.15 mm and weighs 140 grams and the volume rockers can be found on the right f the device below which the power button is placed. The Zenfone Live L2 will be available in Rocket Red and Cosmic Blue option along with a Gradient Body. It will be interesting to see how much this handset will be priced. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.