Asus ZenFone Max M2 Receiving Android 9 Pie Update – Details

As promised Asus has started rolling out its latest Android 9 Pie operating system to its ZenFone Max M2 smartphone after it rolled out the same update to the Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Max Pro M2 earlier this year. This mid-range device is getting the update via OTA and might take some time to hit your device. The device with the model number ZB633KL which is also the global variant that is getting the firmware with the version number 16.2018.1905.42.

If you want to update the device manually, go to the settings of the smartphone and then go the about phone section. From the system updates check of the firmware is available for download and if it is available the user needs to download it and install. Furthermore, it is requested to check if the device has enough battery for the update to get installed and also back up all the important data just to be on the safe side.

Along with the update, there are many features like Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery, New Gesture navigations which are indeed intuitive, faster app loading times, and additional system stability and performance improvements and UI changes have been included. Talking about the ZenFOne Max M2, it will be powered with a 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU with 6.26-inch HD+ Notch display. It is available in 3GB and 4GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options.

Coming to the camera section, there is a 13MP main camera sensor along with LED flash and a secondary 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, the company has included an 8MP main selfie sensor with LED flash with diffused light. The device includes a fingerprint sensor on the rear and came out of the box with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system which is now updated to Android 9 Pie. Let us know if you have received the latest update on your device by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source