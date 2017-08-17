Asus Zenfone Zoom S with 5.5″ AMOLED Display & 5,000mAh Battery Launched for Rs. 26,999

Taiwanese handset maker Asus has launched the dual rear camera phone in India on Today (World photography) which is called as Asus Zenfone Zoom S and is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is exclusively available via Flipkart. It is the same device like the Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom. The main highlight of the phone is dual rear cameras that have combined the industry’s best smartphone technology with an innovative dual 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX362, 2.3x optical Zoom, and f/1.7 aperture.



On the front, there is a 13MP front camera with Sony IMX214 sensor that will allow taking great selfies with high-resolution clarity. The rear camera can record videos in 2160p as well. It comes with a SonicMaster and High-Res audio certification with five magnetic speakers, which gives a great sound quality experience without having any noise in the background. This phone is running on the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box.

For a battery, it comes packed with a 5,000mAh capacity battery with support for reverse charging, which will give all day power to you and you don’t have to keep looking for charging the device. It rocks a 5.5-inch display with AMOLED technology that has a brightness of up to 500nits at a full HD resolution and an excellent color gamut over the 100% of all NTS color space which delivers images in visuals and vibrant colors even in the brightest conditions.



Also, it has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it also comes with a 2.5D curved glass which provides natural feel in your hand and protects the screen from scratches and smudges. It comes with a premium metal body design which has a 7.99mm slim profile and has 170 grams of weight. Under the hood, it has a 2.0GHz SD625 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 506 graphics and 4GB of RAM. There is a 64GB of internal memory which can be further expandable up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

The Zenfone Zoom S packed with a fingerprint sensor which sits at the rear side for unlocking the device. It is a dual SIM phone and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS navigation support and Wi-Fi Direct. It will be available in Black, Glacier Silver, and Rose Gold colors.