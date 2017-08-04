Asus ZenPad Z8s Tablet Listed on Verizon Wireless for $249.99

Yesterday, we covered Asus Zenfone AR smartphone landed on the Verizon Wireless carrier for a price tag of $648 which has also been offered a monthly scheme which you can pay $27 per month up to 24 months. It would be available in only Charcoal Black color option. However, the new tablet from the Asus has listed on the Verizon Wireless website which is called as ZenPad Z8s.



It has retailer price tag of $249.99 or takes the device through installments such as $10.41 per month up to 24 months or also buy the smartphone at $149.99 for two years contract which is applicable only new customers. This tablet would be available only standard gray color variant and is offering a decent price tag for upper mid-range specifications.

The ZenPad Z8s tablet specs are similar to ZenPad Z8 tablet that was launched last year for the same price tag that is $249.99. Talking about specifications, the ZenPad Z8s sports 7.9-inch QXGA screen with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels and is offering 324ppi, which delivers images with rich details. It sports a 13MP primary camera and has a 5MP secondary camera.



This tablet is powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 650 hexa-core 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 graphics, which provides ideal graphics experience when you play games. There is a 16GB of internal memory coupled with 3GB of RAM, but the ZenPad Z8 tablet came with only 2GB of RAM. Moreover, it supports an expandable memory to extend the memory up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

The Z8s tablet is equipped with an Android 7.0 Nougat, while the ZenPad Z8 tablet is limited to Android 6.0 which is Marshmallow. It supports the 4G LTE connectivity, which has a 50% faster peak speeds in more than 450 cities from coast to coast. This tablet comes hooked by a 4,680mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of usage time and 300 hours of standby time.

