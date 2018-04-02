AT&T starts Rolling Oreo update to its Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active on AT&T has started getting Oreo update with a built number G892AUCU2BRCS. This is a major update which will bring all the Android 8.0 goodies which also includes the security fixes for the month of March. The update is being pushed via OTA to all the supported handsets and we can expect other carries also to roll out the update soon on their network.

Once you receive the update, you will be getting a pop up on the screen or else you can always do it manually by heading to the setting of the handset and tapping on the system updates. If there is an update available download it and install it. Make sure that the device is at least 60 percent charged before the installation begins and also backup all the date to be on safe side.

The Galaxy S8 Active was announced last year with 5.8-inch 1440 x 2960 pixels resolutions, giving a pixel density of 568ppi. There is 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage which could be extended up to 256Gb via dedicated microSD card slot. There is a 12MP rear-facing camera with autofocus, LED flash and can also record 4K videos. There is also an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. It also comes bundled with many other camera features The device also has an Iris scanner and a fingerprint scanner which will enhance the security levels on the handset.

The S8 Active has a non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery on the back that supports fast charging and also has PMA wireless charging. Do you own a Galaxy S8 Active? On which network is it? Did you receive the update? Comment in the section below if you have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Source