Best 4G Android Smartphones Below Rs. 3,000

Many of people have been buying new mobile phones in the market and trying to browse the internet & watching videos in online after provided a Jio SIM free by Mukesh Ambani. Nowadays, every person is using the mobile phones even elders, they are looking for best budget-friendly smartphones in the market. Also, they are searching for a better hardware specification with 4G capable phones and trying to grab them. In the market, we have many mobile phones are available, and every month new phones are being launched in the market.



So, if you are confusing to take a new handset below 3,000 rupees? Here we are providing the list of smartphones that are offering budget-friendly hardware specifications at an affordable price in the segment. So, choose best Android phone at a reasonable price according to your style or needs.

Swipe Neo Power:

The Swipe Neo Power 4G smartphone is priced at Rs. 2,999 which has recently launched and exclusively available through Amazon India. It can also support a Jio SIM and is available in Black, Gold and Grey color variants. This phone sports a 4-inch WVGA display and is powered by an unknown quad-core 1.3GHz processor coupled with a 512MB RAM. There is a 4GB of flash memory which can also further expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot.



It is a dual SIM phone supported by a 4G LTE network and comes packed with an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. For photography, it opts a 5MP rear-facing camera and has a 2MP selfie sensor. This phone is backed by a 2,500mAh capacity battery which is rated to give 6 hours of talk time and lasts up to 200 hours of standby time. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS navigation, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio support.

Buy: Amazon India

iVoomi iV SMART 4G VoLTE:

It is the entry-level smartphone and is priced at Rs. 2,799 which is now available for buy on Shopclues website. This phone rocks a 4-inch FWVGA display and has a quad-core 1.2GHz processor coupled with Mali 400 graphics. It is enclosed with an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and is a dual SIM Phone carried with a 4G LTE connectivity. There is a 4GB of built-in memory packed with a 512MB of RAM.



This phone also supports an external memory card up to 128GB via microSD and is fueled by a 1800mAh capacity battery. For optics, there is a 2MP primary camera and comes with a VGA selfie camera. This phone is measured by 125 x 64.5 x 10.8 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 120 grams. It also supports dual WhatsApp accounts and will be available in a Black color variant.

Buy: ShopClues

Ziox QuiQ Cosmos 4G:

The Ziox QuiQ Cosmos 4G smartphone has priced at 3,599 at the time of launch, but this phone is now available for Rs. 2,999 which is now available for purchase via Amazon India. It features a 4-inch TFT LCD display and is supercharged with an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. The Cosmos 4G phone is powered by a quad-core 1.3GHz processor supported by a 512MB RAM and houses a 4GB of internal memory.



Moreover, this phone has a dedicated slot to extend the memory up to 32GB via microSD card slot. It sports a 2MP main camera and coupled with a VGA sensor at the front. This dual SIM phone is kept charged with a 1450mAh capacity battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS navigation, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio. It will be available in Black and Champagne Gold color options.

Buy: Amazon India