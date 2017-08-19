Best Android 4G Phones Below Rs. 5,000

There are plenty of smartphones available in the Indian market under the Rs. 5,000 and few are carrying 4G LTE network. All devices won’t offer good hardware specifications only a few phones would give better options for consumers. If you want to know affordable devices that provide better specifications in the category of below Rs. 5,000? Here we are providing the list of best-selling smartphones under this category. So you can check out and choose a device according to your needs or style.



Samsung Z2

It is the best-selling smartphone from the company that offers a price tag of Rs. 4,650 and also you can use jio SIM in it. This phone sports a 4-inch WVGA TFT display and has a 262K color depth. It gets a quad-core 1.5GHz processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory. Additionally, it supports a microSD card slot up to 128GB. It is a dual-SIM phone and is powered by a Tizen operating system. The Z2 is packed with a 5MP main camera and has a VGA front-facing camera. Besides, it is fueled by a 1500mAh capacity battery and supports 4G LTE network.



Micromax Bharat 2

The Bharat 2 Android 4G phone is priced at Rs. 3,490. It rocks a 4-inch display which has an 800 x 480 pixel resolution and has a 233ppi of pixel density. The Android 6.0 Marshmallow phone is packed with a 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor paired with 512MB RAM. There is a 4GB internal memory expandable up to 32GB and supports a Dual SIM phone. For optics, it has a 2MP primary camera and has a VGA camera at the front. This phone is equipped with a 1300mAH lithium-ion battery.



InFocus A1 M500

This Android phone has a price tag of Rs. 4,499. It features a 5-inch display and is having an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. The A1 is supercharged with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor packed with 1GB of RAM and an 8GB of internal storage expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot. It is kept powered by a 2450mAh capacity battery and has a 5MP rear & Front camera. The Infocus A1 smartphone will be available in Pearl Gold and Graphite color options.



LYF Flame 8

The Flame 8 comes with a 4.5-inch FWVGA display and has an AGC glass protection. It is powered by a 2,000mAh capacity battery which gives 8 hours of talk time and lasts 160 hours of standby time. Under the hood, there is a 1.1GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor along with 1GB of RAM. It houses an 8GB of internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. For photography, it supports an 8MP autofocus primary camera and has a 5MP secondary camera. It is dual SIM phone and will be available in Black, White and Blue color variants. The Flame 8 is now available at a price tag of Rs. 4,389.



iVooMi Me1+

It has a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass on top of it. It supports a dual SIM phone carried with a 4G LTE connectivity. The Me1+ comes packed with a 3,000mAh capacity battery with fast charging 2.0 support and is powered by an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. This device would also be upgradable up to Android 7.0 which is nougat. It has an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The Me1+ phone is equipped with an octa-core processor coupled with a 2GB of RAM and has a 16GB of internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. It is now priced at Rs. 4,699.



