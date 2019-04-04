Best Buy Offering Pixel 2 XL for $200 with Monthly Payments

Well, who does not like price drops? Certainly, we do and Best Buy is offering Google Pixel 2 XL for $200 which is a big drop from $850. Although the device is no longer available from Google directly since it has been discontinued, the handset is currently offered by Best Buy with Verizon device payment plans. The 64GB variant in Just Black color can be owned by just paying a mere $8.32 every month.

The users can grab the Pixel 2XL smartphone for the low price, as low as $199.68 which can be paid for 24 months. The device is originally priced at $850 and after discounts, the device would be available around $200 to $450 and even the refurbished units were priced more than $400. Well, with this offer from Best Buy, the users will be getting a discount of $650.16 that includes a $450 instant discount and $8.33 monthly payment for two years with Verizon.

If you want to pay the full amount up front, then the device will be getting $450 price cut but you still need to pay $399.9. This stock Android device will give you clutter free experience and with the offer, many would be interested to buy this smartphone now. The device comes with a 6-inch QHD+ P-OLED screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset. Furthermore, it is powered by a 3,520 mAh battery along with dual front stereo speakers.

It features a single 12.2 MP main camera sensor along with a single 8MP selfie snapper. To enhance the security of the device there is a fingerprint sensor on the rear. Well compared to today’s standards, this is nothing closer to a flagship device but you know the device was announced in 2017. Are you going to get this device for the discounted price? Will you choose the monthly payment plan or go with downpayment? Comment in the section below and do stay tuned to Android Advices for more.