Best Full-Vision Display smartphones, You Should Know

Things have been changing in the tech industry day by day bringing new technology to the mobiles. Now, manufacturers have been looking to develop devices with full vision display which has been few companies already come up with this technology and also other manufacturers would be planning to bring this technology. Few companies have launched their flagship smartphones with 18:9 aspect ratio device with a higher price and as well as few little handset makers have launched budget friendly devices with this technology. So, here we are providing the best full-vision display of smartphone which would offer a budget-friendly price.



Micromax Canvas Infinity:

This phone is priced at just Rs. 9,999 which is now available on Amazon India. It is equipped with a metal body design and is enclosed with a Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor along with Adreno 308 graphics and 3GB of RAM. There is a 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. It is a dual SIM phone equipped with 4G LTE connectivity. It comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS screen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution and is offering a 2.5D curved glass included it.



The Canvas Infinity is backed by a non-removable 2,900mAh capacity battery and is running on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It is equipped with a fingerprint sensor which sits below the rear camera. For optics, it has a 13MP rear-facing camera with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. There is a 16MP selfie camera with 81.5-degree wide angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, and screen flash.

LG Q6:

This smartphone sports a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVison display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It has curved corners with minimal bezels. Under the hood, it comes powered by Snapdragon 435 octa-core 1.4GHz processor coupled with Adreno 505 graphics. There is a 32GB of internal memory and packed with a 3GB of RAM. It is enclosed with the latest Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with LG UX 6.0 UI laid on top of it and has dual SIM support which carries 4G LTE network.



This phone is backed by a non-removable 3,000mAh capacity battery, and it doesn’t provide a fingerprint sensor, but interestingly, this phone supports Face Recognition feature. It bears a 13MP primary camera with LED flash and has an 8MP front-facing camera. It will be available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Terra Gold color options and is priced at Rs. 14,990.

Sharp-Aquos S2:

This smartphone is available to purchase only in China at a price tag of 2499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 23715 / $372 in the U.S.) for the 64GB model, while the high-end variant costs at 3499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 33215 / $521 in the U.S.). It rocks a 5.5-inch display with 2048 x 1080 pixels resolution and has a 2.5D curved screen. Under the hood, this phone offers two models such as Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory, while the other model packed with Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.



This phone is running on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box with Smile Ux and has RoboS assistant. It comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes 12MP + 8MP sensor, and for selfies, it has an 8MP secondary camera. It is backed with a 2930mAh capacity battery, measures 141.8 x 72.04 x 7.9 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 140 grams. It will be available in Black, Green, White and Blue color options.

