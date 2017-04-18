Bezel-less Smartphone from Andy Rubin’s Essential Listed on GFXbench

Andy Rubin, the co-founder of Android left Google in 2014 and came up with a hardware incubator to fund new startups. But in 2016, he unveiled his plans to bring a new smartphone brand to compete with the Google’s own Pixel lineup. Unlike the other newcomers in the smartphone segment, Andy Rubin’s smartphone brand, Essential will launch only the flagship devices. A few weeks back, he tweeted a photo of a smartphone saying “I’m really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people’s hands”. Though it’s not a complete image of the device, we expect that to be of Essential’s first smartphone.



From the above image, we can see the three-sided bezel-less display that looks similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX. As seen with the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 smartphones, the corners of the display are rounded. Eric Schmidt, Alphabet’s Executive Chairman, had already mentioned this smartphone to run on the Android OS, even the battery and time icons on the notification panel also suggest the same. This is the information what we had about the Essential’s first ever smartphone until yesterday, but the GFXbench listing of the device revealed few key specifications of the device.

The device is listed to run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and it might offer stock Android experience without any tweaks. It is mentioned to come with an 18-inch display offering 2560 x 1312 pixels resolution. We don’t think the company will offer such a large display it which might be a technical glitch. talkinga about the other specifications, it is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz and comes coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Most of the major brands are also using the same chipset inside their latest flagship devices.

It is built by Samsung using the 10nm FinFET process, and the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are first Snapdragon 835 powered devices to go on sale in the market. Interestingly, the storage on this device is limited to 16GB out of which only 10GB will be available to the end user. There is a 13MP/12MP rear camera with LED flash that can record videos at 4K resolution. For selfie, the company is offering an 8MP front camera which can also record 4K videos. There will also be a Fingerprint sensor on this device making it usable for payment authentication as it comes with NFC support.

It will be manufactured by Foxconn, who also manufactures Apple and Nokia devices. With the device being tested, we can expect more leaks to follow. Apple is also rumored to launch the special edition iPhone 8 with bezel-less display and under the glass fingerprint sensor. As of now, Xiaomi is the only smartphone manufacturer to high-end bezel-less which is also affordable when compares with the other smartphone featuring similar specifications. The Xiaomi Mi MIX is officially sold only in China, Dubai, and South Korea. However, many Chinese resellers like Gearbest can ship the device internationally for a slightly higher price.

