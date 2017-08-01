Blackberry KeyOne Smartphone Launched in India for Rs. 39,999

Blackberry smartphones are designed, manufactured and marketed by the Chinese handset maker TCL, which now owns the license to produce and distribute Blackberry branded devices. Recently, Blackberry had introduced a new flagship phone with an iconic physical keyboard at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in 2017. Now, this company has unveiled the same device in India for Rs. 39,999 which is available exclusively on Amazon and shippings would be starts from August 8th.



Regarding specifications, The Blackberry KeyOne sports 4.5-inch scratch resistant display which has a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels with a pixel density of 434ppi and 3:2 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset which coupled with a 64-bit octa-core 2.0GHz processor and Adreno 506 graphics, which gives flawless graphics experience when you play games. There is a 32GB of flash memory and 3GB of RAM.

Also, it supports an external card up to 2TB via microSD card slot. The KeyOne is running on the latest Android 7.1 Nougat with preloaded BlackBerry apps like the BlackBerry Keyboard, BlackBerry Hub and DTEK by BlackBerry. For photography, it packs 12MP autofocus large pixel camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, HDR, and dual tone LED flash. The rear camera is capable of recording videos in 4K at 30 frames per second.



For selfies, this model has an 8MP fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture, 1.25um pixel size, 84-degree wide angle lens, Image and video stabilization. The front camera is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G LTE, USB Type C, NFC, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS & A-GPS navigation support. It is backed by a 3,505 mAh battery with quick charge 3.0 support which provides the battery juice all the day with having power worries.

Sensors on the smartphone include Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light, and Hall effect. The KeyOne phone is built with a durable aluminum frame with a softly textured back panel which gives more comfort in hands. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the space bar for unlocking a smartphone. The KeyOne comes with a four-row physical keyboard on the front which doesn’t slide up like on the Blackberry Priv. It is the QWERTY keypad that responds to touch gestures and has a customized shortcuts up to 52.