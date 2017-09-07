News

Blackview A7 Pro with Dual Rear Cameras & Fingerprint Sensor Announced

Posted on

Hong Kong based handset maker Blackview is known for releasing budget-level devices, and recently this company has launched Blackview BV4000 which is the budget-oriented rugged smartphone with tri-proof technology and dual rear cameras. Now, this brand has announced their new A series smartphone called Blackview A7 Pro. It is the successor of Blackview A7 smartphone which was launched earlier. The tagline of this smartphone is High-cost effective Fashion phone, which means it would offer a higher price than its predecessor and is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat operating system laid on top of it.

The Blackview A7 Pro is designed with a smooth and round light body with special lines decorating in the back and unique gray bright side, which makes comfortable grip when you hold a device. It comes with 5.0-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution offering a 16:9 perfect proportion for showing the images. When it comes to hardware, this phone will ship with a 1.3GHz MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics, which makes your phone running fast and safe while playing heavy loaded games and HD videos.

It packs with a 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be further expandable via microSD card slot for storing Multimedia or other documents. On the rear panel, there is a dual rear camera setup which contains 8MP + 0.3MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, which shoots wonderful things in every moment. There is a 5MP front-facing camera with a GC5025 sensor. It sports a Dual-SIM with 4G connectivity that offers a band speed up to 150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps of upload speed.

The phone is backed by a 2,800 mAh capacity battery that supports long battery life and high charging efficiency up to 100%. The Blackview A7 Pro smartphone comes packed with a fingerprint sensor which is located on the back side. The connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, EDGE, GPRS, FM-radio, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS / GLONASS, and Micro USB v2.0 port connectivity. This phone will be available in Champagne Gold, Chocolate Black, Cream White and Jelly Blue color options.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

5.0K
News

Meizu M6 Note with 5.5″ FHD Display & Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched, Pricing Starts From 1099 Yuan
4.7K
News

Nokia 8 Phone has started pre-orders via Carphone Warehouse and giving a Free Smartwatch
4.5K
News

Best Android 4G Phones Below Rs. 5,000
4.4K
News

LG V30 Smartphone with 6″ OLED FullVision Display & Dual Cameras Launched
4.3K
News

Vivo Y69 Smartphone with 16MP Front-Facing Camera & 3GB of RAM Launched For Rs. 14,990
3.4K
News

5 Best Free Drone Apps For Android Users
3.2K
News

Xiaomi Mi A1 Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras Launched For Rs. 14,999

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top