Blackview A7 Pro with Dual Rear Cameras & Fingerprint Sensor Announced

Hong Kong based handset maker Blackview is known for releasing budget-level devices, and recently this company has launched Blackview BV4000 which is the budget-oriented rugged smartphone with tri-proof technology and dual rear cameras. Now, this brand has announced their new A series smartphone called Blackview A7 Pro. It is the successor of Blackview A7 smartphone which was launched earlier. The tagline of this smartphone is High-cost effective Fashion phone, which means it would offer a higher price than its predecessor and is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat operating system laid on top of it.



The Blackview A7 Pro is designed with a smooth and round light body with special lines decorating in the back and unique gray bright side, which makes comfortable grip when you hold a device. It comes with 5.0-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution offering a 16:9 perfect proportion for showing the images. When it comes to hardware, this phone will ship with a 1.3GHz MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics, which makes your phone running fast and safe while playing heavy loaded games and HD videos.



It packs with a 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be further expandable via microSD card slot for storing Multimedia or other documents. On the rear panel, there is a dual rear camera setup which contains 8MP + 0.3MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, which shoots wonderful things in every moment. There is a 5MP front-facing camera with a GC5025 sensor. It sports a Dual-SIM with 4G connectivity that offers a band speed up to 150 Mbps download and 50 Mbps of upload speed.



The phone is backed by a 2,800 mAh capacity battery that supports long battery life and high charging efficiency up to 100%. The Blackview A7 Pro smartphone comes packed with a fingerprint sensor which is located on the back side. The connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, EDGE, GPRS, FM-radio, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS / GLONASS, and Micro USB v2.0 port connectivity. This phone will be available in Champagne Gold, Chocolate Black, Cream White and Jelly Blue color options.