Blackview S8 with 5.7″ HD+ Display & Four Cameras Announced

Trending of full-vision smartphones have been following by all mobile manufacturers one by one. Recently, we have seen few brands have been unveiled with this technology like LG, Micromax, and Samsung. Also, many brands have been planning to develop with the same new feature such as Leagoo, Bluboo, Homtom, Elephone, Konka and more. However, Blackview is also working on the border-less design of smartphone which would be named as Blackview S8, which has been showcased few images on their official page.



This new border-less phone comes with great features as it would be expected to be offering a lower price in range. Also, it has been given few specifications of this new bezel-less device. It is mentioned that it would be the world’s first bezel-less smartphone packed with four cameras, two are in the front, and other two are in the back. It contains dual 13MP cameras at the front and back. It has a slim profile which packed with a compact body design which makes perfect for your style.



The new phone would sport a 5.7-inch HD+ immersive screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels which supporting a 282ppi of pixel density and has a 2.5D curved glass included in it, which delivers images vibrant & crisp colors even in the sunlight. The official page also posted a video regarding this phone which is the similar design of Samsung Galaxy S8. Also, this page has mentioned that it comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9 which we have seen in the LG G6, Q6, Micromax Canvas Infinity and more.



As of now, the company hasn’t given any details about pricing & official launch of this device. So, we update this information when it goes live. To Recall, Recently, Blackview has unveiled A7 Pro smartphone which is the successor of the Blackview A7 3G phone. It comes powered an Android 7.0 Nougat OS, 5-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 8MP + 0.3MP dual rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 2,800mAh battery, Dual SIM and more.