Blu Announces Studio XL 2 Smartphone with 6″ Display & 2GB of RAM

Blu, the US-based smartphone company had recently launched Blu Studio G Max smartphone with decent specifications at an affordable price. Now, this brand has come up with a new smartphone which is called Blu Studio Xl 2 and is successor to the Blu Studio XL LTE smartphone that was launched previously. In the recent days, the company has launched Blu Studio G Plus HD, Blu X1 and Blu Vivo 6. The Blu Studio Xl 2 smartphone comes with full metal body design with 2.5D curved glass on top of it and will be available in Grey, Gold and Rose Gold color variants.



The phone comes with a large 6-inch IPS HD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels that offers pixels density of 245 PPI with wide viewing experience. The Blu Studio Xl 2 comes powered by MediaTek MT6737 Quad-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz that coupled with Mali 720 GPU and 2GB RAM which helps the device to do better multi tasking with no lag. There is 16GB internal storage that can be further expandable up to 64GB via microSD card slot. It runs on Android Marshmallow v6.0 with pre-loaded apps out of a box that improves the user experience.

There is 13 Megapixel rear Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Autofocus, Dual LED Flash, and it can able to recording HD videos at 1080p resolution at 30 frames per seconds. On the front-facing there is 5 Megapixel Camera with LED Flash present that can manage to take good quality images and videos even in the Low light condition. The phone supports 4G LTE network connectivity with Dual SIM Card slot. The phone offers other connectivity option that includes Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi direct, Fm Radio, 3.5 mm audio jack, A-GPS, and Micro USB v2.0 port connectivity.

The phone is equipped by a large 4900 mAh non-removable battery that can last up to 30 days of standby time and 72 hours of standard usage in just single quick charge. The phone sensors include Accelerometer, Proximity, Gyro, and Ambient light sensors. It measures 165.7 x 83.6 x 9.1 mm dimensions. As of now, there is no information regarding pricing & availability of this smartphone. We will be updating this article which its reveals pricing & availability, so stay tuned to android advises we will be back soon with detail price and availability.