Blu Grand M2 Smartphone with 5.2″ Display & 2600mAh Battery Announced

Miami-based handset maker Blu Mobiles has been releasing the handsets with affordable specifications at a competitive price in range. Recently, this company has launched the Blu S1 smartphone which is the first smartphone to available on Sprint Carrier. And now, this brand has announced another smartphone in the Grand series called as Blu Grand M2. It has been listed on their official website which offers basic specifications. This phone comes with a metal battery cover packed with a curved glass display, which provides the user experience like no other. It will be available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver and Red color options.



Experience a flawless experience with 1.3Ghz MediaTek MT6580 quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM. The Mali 400 graphics would deliver enhanced the visual experience that brings to your life when you watch movies and play games. There is an 8GB of internal storage which is providing a slot for extending the memory up to 64GB via microSD card slot. It rocks a 5.2-inch screen with 854 x 480 pixels resolution at 188ppi of pixel density, which enables the cinematic user experience. The dual-SIM smartphone is packed with an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with pre-installed applications.



For photography, it offers a 5MP main camera with flash and has the same 5MP sensor at the front with front flash support, which helps to captures selfies even in the low-light scenarios and also capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. The Blu Grand M2 smartphone is backed by a 2600mAh capacity battery, which is rated to deliver all the day battery juice with a standard usage. Connectivity options on this device include 3G HSPA+, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Hotspot, Micro-USB v2.0 and more. Measured by the device dimensions, it has 144.9 x 72.1 x 9.4 mm and has a 160 grams of weight.