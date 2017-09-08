Blu S1 Smartphone leaked with Fingerprint Sensor & 5.2″ HD Display

Recently, Blu Mobile’s new smartphone spotted on FCC called as Blu Vivo 8L, which is the another variant of Blu Vivo 8. Now, we have another report has been surfacing online. This time it is the first smartphone to be coming on Sprint carrier named as Blu S1, which has been accidentally listed on the Sprint website with a full set of specifications. It is hinting that it would be going to launch very soon. Also, this phone has been listed on bestcellular.com website and given a device discounted price $159.99 (actual price is $399.99).



Blu Mobiles have been releasing the smartphone at an effective price in range. The Blue S1 smartphone is the first smartphone on working on Sprint carrier, which is great news for customers on the CDMA carrier. It is the BYOD-eligible device which would support postpaid as well as BYOD. This phone is available to work on AT&T, T-mobiles, and other GSM networks in the U.S.A as well as globally. As of now, there is no official word on pricing and when will be going to launch this device.

Talking about device specifications, this phone sports a 5.2-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass design and is powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with possible enhanced applications. Under the hood, it is enclosed with a 1.5GHz MT6750 octa-core processor coupled with Mali T860 graphics and 2GB of RAM. There would be a 16GB of onboard storage which also further expandable via microSD card slot up to 64GB.

For photography, The BLU S1 phone would sport a 13MP primary camera with PDAF and LED Flash. On the front, it would offer a 5MP front-facing camera for capturing selfies that you can share with your friends on social media. It would be packed with a fingerprint sensor packed with a rear side for unlocking a device and would be backed by a 2800mAh capacity battery which would last a battery juice more than a day of normal usage.