Blu Vivo 8L model Certified by FCC

Miami-based handset maker Blu Mobiles has known for launching low-end devices with decent hard-core specs. Recently, this brand has launched Blu Vivo 8 smartphone and is priced at $299.99 which is available on Amazon India. Now, the company is working on another variant of the Blu Vivo 8 smartphone which has been certified by FCC with a model number of BLUVIVO8L. As of now, the listing doesn’t reveal any specifications for the upcoming device, and it would be going official very soon.

The Blu Vivo 8 phone comes with a metal body design and sports a 2.5D 5.5-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution which gives you impressive view from every angle and offers 401ppi of pixel density. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen which protects from cracks, scratches, and breakage. Under the hood, it relies on MediaTek Helio P10 processor clocks at 2.0 GHz paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes powered by latest Android 7.0 Nougat laid on the top.

The handset supports dual SIM dual standby and offers 4G LTE, which can give the coverage across the entire United States. It houses a 64GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth, A-GPS, Micro USB, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, and OTA. On the camera department, it packs a 13-megapixel autofocus primary camera with Flash and has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is packed with a 4010mAh capacity battery.

