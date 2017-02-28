Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge and get $100 gift card along with freebies

At the ongoing MWC 2017 the Galaxy S7 Edge was announced as the GSMA smartphone of the year, now if you have the plan of purchasing a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge in the U.S then here is the perfect deal. Best Buy is offering a $100 gift card with every purchase and thats not the end, it is also providing a free Samsung Fast Charge wireless charger worth $59.99 along with a 256GB memory card worth $249.99. Isn’t this a good deal?

Moreover, to avail this deal, the purchase of the phone should be activated on Verizon Device payment, Sprint or AT&T Next 24 month installment plan. Sadly the promo is not available on 2-year activation, and nothing is mention when the deal will end, so you need to hurry up before the deal comes to a close.

The Galaxy S7 Edge comes with a larger 5.5-inch Quad HD display with an AMOLED screen like the S7. There is a 3600mAH battery on the rear of the device which is more than the S7 that has 3000mAH battery. Under the hood would be the Exynos 8890 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor, they both are Quad-core 64-bit chipsets accompanied with 4GB of RAM and options for 32GB and 64GB internal storage which can be further extended up to a maximum of 200GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, both the devices come with same sensors, sporting a 12MP Dual Pixel camera on the rear while there will be a 5MP camera on the front. It will come with many features that are helpful for editing the images and also comes with the always-on display which will make it easy to see all the notifications. These devices were launched last year, and now the next variant Galaxy S8 which will be the current flagship model of the South Korean giant has been showcased at ongoing MWC.

