Cat S31, S41 Rugged Phones and T20 Rugged Tablet Launched with 4G LTE

Caterpillar Industrial is known for releasing rugged smartphones at an effective price in the segment. Now, this brand has showcased two new rugged smartphones and a tablet at an ongoing IFA 2017 in Berlin named as Cat S31, S41, and T20 Tablet. Earlier, this company has launched the Cat S60 rugged phone with an integrated thermal camera and Android Marshmallow for a price tag of £649.99. The Cat S31 phone is priced at £299, while the Cat S41 phone is cost at £399.00 and the Cat T20 Tablet is offering a price tag of £599.



Cat S31:

This phone sports a 4.7-inch HD 720p IPS display which supports a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and has an IP68 certification, which provides a waterproof up to 1.2m for 35 minutes. Also, it comes with a military standard MIL-SPEC 810G which protects from shock-proof and drop on concrete up to 1.8 meters. It is powered by Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and is packed with a Qualcomm MSM 8909 quad-core processor.



It houses a 16GB of internal memory coupled with 2GB of RAM which also further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. Regarding the camera, this phone offers an 8MP autofocus primary camera with LED flash and has a 2MP fixed focus selfie sensor at the front. The Cat S31 phone is kept powered by a non-removable 4,000mAh capacity battery, and the other connectivity options include 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB port and more.

Cat S41:

It comes powered by a non-removable 5,000mAh capacity battery with Pump Express 2.0 support which is rated to deliver up to 44 days of standby time and 38 hours of talk time. The Cat S41 has a super bright 5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and is provided with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This phone would also be supporting an IP68 certification, Military standard 810G, which provides a shock and drop proof. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio and more.



Under the hood, it packed with a 2.3Ghz MediaTek P20 MT6757 octa-core processor coupled with a 3GB of RAM. There is a 32GB of internal memory which also be further expandable up to 2TB via microSD card slot. This phone sports a 13MP primary camera with autofocus, PDAF, LEd flash and has an 8MP selfie camera with Fixed focus. It measures a 152 x 75 x 12.85 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 218 grams.

Cat T20 Tablet:

The rugged caterpillar T20 Tablet is powered by an IP67 certification which provides dust, water, vibration, and drop proof from a height of up to 1.8 meters. This tablet sports an 8-inch IPS LCD screen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution and is backed by a non-removable 7,500mAh capacity battery. It comes powered by a Microsoft Windows 10 (home) operating system out of the box. Moreover, this phone has a Corning Gorilla Glass protection and has a 5MP primary camera & 2MP selfie sensor.



It packed with an Intel Atom Z8350 quad-core 1.44GHz processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, USB 3.0/ DC, Wi-Fi, Mini HDMI, Video Out, GPS GLONASS and more. The physical dimensions of the device are 220 x 143 x 14 mm and is weighing around 650 grams.