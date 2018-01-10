CENTRiC L3 Smartphone with 5″ HD Display & 3050mAh Battery Launched in India

In the last couple of months, we have seen very few smartphones launches in the Sub Rs. 10,000 price range. Now, a new smartphone from CENTRiC Mobiles called CENTRiC L3 is launched in India. The latest CENTRiC L3 is priced at Rs. 6,749 and offers great value for money specifications. At this price, the device comes with a polycarbonate shell and we can’t complain much about that. The CENTRiC L3 will be available in Quartz Grey and Raisin Black color options.



On the front is a 5-inch IPS Oncell display with HD (1280 x 720 pixels) resolution. There is also a 2.5D curved glass laid on the top. It also includes a 64-bit MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz and it comes coupled with Mali T720MP GPU. There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The CENTRiC L3 includes a dedicated MicroSD card slot for expanding the storage upto 256GB. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The device also supports dual SIM dual standby and offers VoLTE and ViLTE connectivity. In terms of optics, there is a 13MP shooter on the rear with LED flash and a 5MP shooter on the front for selfies. Both the cameras can record videos only upto 720p resolution. It is backed by a 3050mAh non-removable battery that is rated to give up to 23 hours of talk time and lasts up to 80 hours in standby mode. Beneath the display is the front-facing fingerprint sensor.

The CENTRiC L3 also includes 3-axis accelerometer, proximity, and light sensors. It measures 141 x 70.5 x 8.6 mm and weighs 143 grams. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, FM Radio, GPS, USB OTG, 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. Instead of the capacitive navigation buttons, the smartphone comes with on-screen buttons. Compared to other smartphones in this price range, the CENTRiC L3 offers a bigger battery and better cameras. Let us know your opinion about this new CENTRiC smartphone by leaving a comment down below.