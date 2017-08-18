Comio Launches C1, S1 & P1 Smartphones in India with Android 7.0 Nougat, Pricing Starts From Rs. 5,999

After several leaks & rumors, the Chinese ODB handset maker has finally introduced new three devices in the Indian Market named as Comio C1, S1, and P1. Earlier, this company has launched few smartphones in China including Comio C1, A8, i1, i2, M1, and T9. However, the Comio C1 phone is available in Mellow Gold and Space Black color options and is offering a price tag of Rs. 5,999, while Comio S1 is available in Royal Black and Sunrise Gold colors and costs at Rs. 8,999 and the Comio P1 device is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will be available in Metal Grey and Sunrise Gold color variants.



Comio C1 Key Specs:

5.0-inch HD IPS Display

1280 x 720 pixels Resolution

64-bit MediaTek Quad-core 1.3GHz processor

8MP Primary Camera with LED Flash

5MP Secondary Camera

32GB Flash Memory & 1GB of RAM

Expandable Memory via MicroSD card slot up to 128GB

Android 7.0 Nougat

Metal Frame with HiFi Music

Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.1 and GPS

2,700 mAh Capacity Battery



Comio S1 Key Specs:

5.2-inch HD IPS Display

1280 x 720 pixels Resolution

64-bit MediaTek Quad-core processor

13MP Primary Camera with LED Flash

8MP Secondary Camera

32GB Flash Memory & 2GB of RAM

Expandable Memory via MicroSD card slot up to 128GB

Android 7.0 Nougat

Metal Body Design with Fingerprint Sensor

Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.1 and GPS

2,700 mAh Capacity Battery



Comio P1 Key Specs:

5.2-inch HD IPS Display

1280 x 720 pixels Resolution

64-bit MediaTek Quad-core 1.3GHz processor

13MP Primary Camera with LED Flash

8MP Secondary Camera

32GB Flash Memory & 2GB of RAM

Expandable Memory via MicroSD card slot up to 128GB

Android 7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.1 and GPS

5,000 mAh Battery



Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, the CEO of Comio mobiles, said that “We have been an ODM to many players, including those in India. There is a huge opportunity in India and we are keen on tapping that,”. He further added that “There aren’t many players in the offline market in this price range. Most Indian companies are focusing on sub-Rs 6,000, while other Chinese firms are looking at devices over Rs 15,000,”

They are spending the Rs. 500 crores by March 2019, which include Rs. 250 crores for marketing & promotion that may compete with the brands like OPPO & Vivo. The Rs. 150 crores for R&D department & remaining money they will distribute in other activities. The company will release 3 to 4 devices in a few weeks which will sell smartphones in offline markets initially source device from China and then it will be followed by third party manufacturers in India.

In January-March quarter, 27 million smartphones were dispatched in India according to research firm IDC, 2017. Samsung has occupied the market share with 28.1%, Xiaomi has gained 14.2%, Vivo got 10.5%, while Lenovo & OPPO have achieved 9.5% and 9.3% respectively. Another Chinese handset maker Transition holdings already introduced the few devices in the affordable price bracket under Infinix and Tecno Mobiles brands. Also, the same company is planning to take another brand to India which is VOTO.