Comio smartphones set to launch in India on August 18 and plans to invest Rs. 500 crores by 2019

We have been hearing the rumors from a couple of months about Chinese manufacturer company Comio is going to enter the Indian market. Now, the company is finally planning to launch their smartphones on 18th August 2017 which already sent an invite along with a caption. As of now, this company has launched few smartphones in China such as Comio A8, i1, i2, M1, C1, and T9. However, the company has not revealed which phones will be bringing to India.



Recently, this brand has launched all of their smartphones under 1000 Yuan price bracket. So, the company will be launching their above mentioned smartphones between Rs. 6,000 and 12,000 price segment which will compete with the brands like of Samsung, Xiaomi, and Micromax in India. Also, a few reports suggest that company is planning to invest Rs. 500 crores in India and aims to obtain 5% market share in India for three years period.

Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, the CEO of Comio mobiles, said that “We have been an ODM to many players, including those in India. There is a huge opportunity in India and we are keen on tapping that,”. He further added that “There aren’t many players in the offline market in this price range. Most Indian companies are focusing on sub-Rs 6,000, while other Chinese firms are looking at devices over Rs 15,000,”

They are spending the Rs. 500 crores by March 2019, which include Rs. 250 crores for marketing & promotion that may compete with the brands like OPPO & Vivo. The Rs. 150 crores for R&D department & remaining money they will distribute in other activities. The company will release 3 to 4 devices in a few weeks which will sell smartphones in offline markets initially source device from China and then it will be followed by third party manufacturers in India.

In January-March quarter, 27 million smartphones were dispatched in India according to research firm IDC, 2017. Samsung has occupied the market share with 28.1%, Xiaomi has gained 14.2%, Vivo got 10.5%, while Lenovo & OPPO have achieved 9.5% and 9.3% respectively. The company is also planning to launch their smartphones with dual rear cameras which might be expected as Comio S1.