Coolpad Cool 1 Stock Firmware, Tool, Driver – Download Now

Coolpad launched the Cool 1 smartphone by the end of last year and it is known for the dual rear cameras at the back. The Cool 1 comes with a 5.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with the resolution of 1080 x 1920. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor along with which you get 3/4GB of RAM. However, as mentioned earlier the highlight of the smartphone is the dual rear cameras at the back and both of them are 13MP sensors that let you snap stunning images. On the front, there is an 8MP front facing shooter as well. The smartphone ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.
The firmware which we are about to install in this particular tutorial is the stock firmware which the smartphone ships with. It is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and the UI is Cool UI. This is the official stock firmware and if you end up bricking your smartphone or went into a bootloop, then all you have to do is simply flash this firmware to take it back to the stock firmware. Do make a note that this particular firmware will only work on Coolpad Cool 1 smartphone and hence don’t try to install it on any other smartphone.
Prerequisite
- Download the .zip file from the link given below. This is the stock firmware file for the Coolpad Cool 1 smartphone.
Download Coolpad Cool 1 Stock Firmware
Installation
- Assuming that you have the file from the download link given above, we can now start the installation process.
- The first step is to install the driver from the driver folder.
- Once that is done, now the next step is to install YGDP from “YGDP Tool v4.0.3” folder.
- Once the installation of both the files are over, the next step is to open the YGDP_assembly.exe from Desktop.
- You can also open it via “C:\Program Files (x86)”.
- When asked for a password to proceed, enter 9527 or 369 to login in this tool.
- Now click on config in the YGDP tool.
- After that, add the “CPB” file frim “Firmware” folder and then click on apply.
- Once that above steps are done, now simply turn off your smartphone and then click on start in YGDP tool.
- And now connect your device to the PC using the USB cable and you should be good to go.
If you followed all the steps mentioned above in the installation, then you should have successfully installed the Stock firmware on your device. If you faced any issue, then be sure to let us know by commenting in the comment section below and stay tuned for tutorials like this.