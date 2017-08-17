Coolpad Cool M7 Phone with 5.5″ FHD Display & 3,200mAh Battery Launched in China For 2699 Yuan

We have covered news from the Coolpad that has released Torino S2 smartphone which is a successor of the Coolpad Torino S phone that was launched last year and is priced at 113 Euros (approx. Rs. 8510 in India). Now, this brand has come up with another device in China in the cool series named as CoolPad Cool M7 and is priced at 2699 Yuan. The Cool M7 appearance on the front panel which is similar to the iPhone 7 Plus phone with the physical home button that embedded with a fingerprint sensor for unlocking a device.



The Cool M7 phone has a full metal body with micro-slot antenna design which also comes with a thickness of 6.9mm. While the similar design of six-string antenna as we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and OPPO R11 phones. It flaunts a 5.5-inch IPS touch screen which has a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and comes packed with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. This phone is powered by an Android 7.0 which is Nougat OS which has pre-installed apps with LeEco apps.



For inside, it is supercharged with a 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 506 graphics and 4GB of RAM, which gives smooth & fast multitasking experience. There is a 64GB of internal memory which won’t support a MicroSD card slot. It is measured by a 151.16 x 74.32 x 6.9 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 152 grams. It is a dual SIM phone that is carried by a 4G LTE network.



For Photography, this phone features 12MP autofocus primary camera with LED flash and has a 13MP front-facing camera with 79.8-degree wide angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. It is kept powered by a 3,200mAh capacity battery which would last a battery juice more than a day of normal usage. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C port, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio. The Cool M7 is priced at 2699 Yuan and sales would begin from August 26th onwards in online as well as offline stores.