Coolpad Launched Cool Play 6 with Dual Rear Camera setup & 6GB RAM for Rs. 14,999

Coolpad recently launched an affordable smartphone in India which is Note 5 Lite C and is priced at Rs. 7,777. Also, this brand has launched Cool M7 smartphone in China at a price tag of 2699 Yuan. Now, the company has unveiled another device in the Indian markets with high-end specifications at an affordable price segment named as Cool Play 6 which was launched in China back in May this year and is priced at 1499 Yuan. The Cool Play 6 smartphone is priced at 14,999INR in India which is exclusively available via Amazon India and shipments would begin on September 4th.



As per as secs concern, this phone sports a 5.5-inch FHD display which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is offering a 401ppi of pixel density. It is supercharged with a 64-bit Snapdragon 653 octa-core 1.8GHz processor along with Adreno 510 graphics, which gives smooth graphical user experience when you play games on this phone. The Cool Play 6 is powered by an Android 7.1.1 which Nougat operating system and also it can be upgradable up to Android O.

It has a metal unibody design which would be available in Gold and Black color variants. There is a 64GB of flash memory coupled with a massive 6GB RAM which provides great multitasking experience. Additionally, this device would support a microSD card or not? We don’t have any details for this. It is a Dual SIM phone and is packed with a 4G LTE network. The Cool Play 6 Phone is kept powered by a non-removable 4,060mAh capacity battery that gives 252 hours of standby time and enables 9 hours of internet usage.

Another noticeable thing on this device is a dual rear camera setup which contains a 13MP monochrome sensor, and a 13MP RGB sensor which coupled with dual tone LED flash, which helps to take photos brilliantly even in the dark environments and has an 8MP selfie sensor for capturing selfies. It is equipped with a fingerprint sensor embedded below the rear camera for unlocking the device. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS navigation support and more.