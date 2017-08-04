Coolpad Launches Note 5 Lite C with 5″ HD display & 2GB RAM for Rs. 7,777

Coolpad is gearing up their smartphones in India with an affordable price segment. Earlier, the company has unveiled Coolpad Note 5 and Note 5 Lite smartphone India which was exclusive to Amazon for Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 8,199 respectively. Also, this brand has recently launched the Cool 1 dual smartphone which is priced at Rs. 10,999 for 3GB RAM and Rs. 12,999 for 4GB RAM. Now, the company has come up with another affordable smartphone in the part of Note 5 series named as Coolpad Note 5 Lite C.



It is priced at Rs. 7,777 and will be the first smartphone to the offline market from the company which would be available for buying the device from August 5th across 3,000 multi-brand stores. Also, this brand would begin actively as the smartphone available across the states such as Delhi NCR, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra.

The company also announced that it would be launching their flagship smartphone on August 20th which will be going exclusively to Amazon. Also, the company would continue to launch their four devices to offline market by the end of 2018. Talking about the specifications, it sports 5-inch HD display which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and is offering a pixel density of 267ppi.

Under the hood, it comes packed with a 1.1GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor coupled with 304 graphics. There is a 16GB of flash memory which is further expandable up to 64GB and hooked by a 2GB of RAM. It has an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie snapper, which helps to capture all your precious moments in your life.

The Note 5 Lite C phone comes with a full metal body design which has a fingerprint sensor for unlocking a smartphone. It is powered by an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system which also the first smartphone packed with a Nougat OS. There is a non-removable 2500mAh battery which gives 240 hours of standby time. It is a dual SIM smartphone paired with a 4G LTE connectivity and will be available in Gold and Grey color options.