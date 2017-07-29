Coolpad Splatter Smartphone with Android 7.0 & 5.5″ HD Display Launched for $139.99



Coolpad has recently launched the affordable phone with attractive specifications named as Coolpad Conjr and is priced at $180. Now, the company has come up with another model with decent specifications in the USA, which is called as Coolpad Splatter and is priced at $139.99. It will be available only in online via Amazon which will release this phone on August 23rd, 2017. The Splatter phone will be available in two attractive colors such as Silver and Grey color options.

A 5.5-inch bright HD IPS display on this phone will provide an immersive high definition viewing experience with great colors. Under the hood, it comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core 1.4GHz processor along with Adreno 308 graphics and 2GB of RAM, which will give the perfect multitasking experience. There is a 16GB of internal memory which also supports an external card slot up to 32GB via microSD. It is powered by the latest Android 7.0 operating system that is Nougat.



The Coolpad Splatter smartphone sports an 8MP primary camera with a standard shot, night shot and HDR modes which bring great memories to your life. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter with wide angle lens for seizing your selfies and fit more people into a picture that you can share with your friends. The rear camera is capable of recording videos in 1080p. It measures 152.4 x 76.2 x 8.3 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 167 grams.

This phone is backed by a 2,500mAh non-removable battery that is rated to deliver all the day battery juice without power worries. Sensors on board include an Accelerometer, Ambient Light and Proximity sensor. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.1, USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS with A-GPS navigation support and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. It is a dual SIM phone that is accompanied by 4G connectivity. The Coolpad Splatter smartphone will compete for the device like Asus Zenfone 3 Max, Blu Life One XL2 and Sony Xperia XA.

